Top 5 CS: GO players with the highest headshot count

The art of consistently one-tapping the enemy player is as old as the genre of the tactical, first-person shooter itself. Over the years, many shooter titles have seen some incredible headshot machines, and no game has seen such gods rise up more than Valve’s very own Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

With eight long and illustrious years of professional play, CS: GO has seen innumerable players meet the challenge and compete for the crown of the headshot king. And in our list, we will talk about the players with the highest one-tap frags in this game.

Top five CS: GO headshot gods

5. Dan 'apEX' Madesclaire (16,599 headshots)

Image Credits: Liquipedia

Team Vitality, being as good as they're right now, owe a lot to what apEX has been able to do with the squad. His in-game leadership and shot-calling have made Vitality a force to be reckoned with.

Along with fragging god Richard "shox" Papillon and Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut, who is considered the best AWPer in CS: GO, beside Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev, apEX has turned Vitality into a top team.

He helped them win the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Showdown and come second at the BLAST Spring Finals, only losing out to NAVI in the end.

apEX has the fifth-highest headshots in his entire CS: GO professional career.

4. Wiktor 'TaZ' Wojtas (17,125 headshots)

Image Credits: King Ping

Fair warning; this list is going to host a lot of CS: GO boomers, and 'old man' Taz takes the fourth spot with his insane 17,125 professional headshot kills.

Taz has been in the competitive esports scene since 2004, and it was only after taking up CS: GO that he found a stable niche for himself. The Polish fragger was once the in-game leader for Virtus.pro, and has now retired to the Polish CS: GO scene. He is also a part of the "Golden Five."

Apart from his time in Virtus.pro, Taz had a brief spell in AGAiN, Universal Soldiers, ESC Gaming, Frag eXecutors, Vitriolic, Wicked eSports, Meet Your Makers, and Pentagram G-Shock.

3. Patrik 'f0rest' Lindberg (17,206 headshots)

Image Credits: Wikipedia

Who can honestly forget the golden duo of f0rest and Get_Right from the heydays of CS: GO?

They both were the biggest reasons why Ninjas in Pyjamas were as dominant as they were in the initial years of the CS: GO pro scene.

However, even if Get_Right retired a few years later, f0rest didn’t, and he remains as dominant in the servers as always. He is rightly hailed as one of the best players to have ever touched the game.

Now a part of the Dignitas starting lineup, f0rest is still very active in the CS: GO professional scene.

2. Nathan 'NBK-' Schmitt (17,518 headshots)

Nathan 'NBK-' Schmitt (17,518 headshots)

NBK or "Natural Born Killer" had initially just concentrated his talents in the French CS: GO scene. He played for teams like Titan, LDLC, VeryGames, EnVyUs (before they became Team Envy), G2 Esports, and Vitality.

It was only in 2019, when the headshot god decided to leave for OG and become a rifler for the Danish Esports organization, that he became near untouchable.

NBK currently boasts the second-highest number of headshots in CS: GO, which is more than 300 on-taps ahead of the f0rest.

1. Adil 'ScreaM' Benrlitom (18,724 headshots)

Image Credits: Millenium

ScreaM topping the headshot charts today should not come as a surprise to anyone. The man has been known for his insane on-tap skills ever since 2013, when he started playing CS: GO professionally.

And though he has moved on to Valorant in recent months, joining the Team Liquid roster, he still sets the highest bar of 18,724 professional headshot kills, which is a thousand more than the runner-up.