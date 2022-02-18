Top 5 dirt-cheap 4K Monitors to play Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 is the latest zombie survival game that takes on a huge open world with parkour action. After its revelation back in E3 2018, the game finally made its arrival on all gaming platforms on February 4, 2022, and has taken the world by storm.

The stunning world of Dying Light 2 has attracted many players around the globe, even the ones who haven’t played the first one yet. To experience the gruesome yet beautiful open world, there is nothing better than a 4K monitor.

However, the quality of a 4K monitor does come at a huge price, making it hard to get for many. To help users get the fascinating experience of the Dying Light 2, this article will provide five 4K monitors easy to pocket.

Five cheap 4K monitors for playing Dying Light 2

Things to consider when purchasing a monitor for immersive gaming

When selecting a monitor, there are multiple things to consider, like the panel type and color accuracy of the screen.

To emphasize all of the important factors to consider when purchasing a monitor for Dying Light 2's vivid experience, below is a list of things to look for in a monitor in general:

Color accuracy: Having a decent color-accurate display allows gamers to gain a sense of how things should be perceived.

Display size and resolution: Since this list will deal with 4K monitors, a monitor of a good scale can be considered as the pixel density is high enough.

HDR: For elevating picture experience, HDR plays a huge role as it improves picture contrast and enhances how things look.

1) Z-Edge U27P4K

The Z-Edge U27P4K (Image via Z-Edge)

The Z-Edge U27P4K monitor is one of the cheapest 4K monitors with HDR 10 inbuilt. In addition to the monitor itself, it also comes with its built-in speaker, which is quite handy too.

While the monitor comes with huge resolution output, it does lack on providing a high refresh rate.

Features

HDR support: HDR 10

HDR 10 Size: 27 inch

27 inch Panel: IPS

IPS Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Get it here.

2) CRUA 27 Inch 4K monitor

The CRUA 27-inch 4K monitor (Image via CRUA)

The 4K monitor from CRUA is quite impressive in its price range as it arrives with 100 per cent sRGB coverage and 10 Bit color support. Furthermore, the monitor looks very slick with its thin bezels and is a nice feature.

Features

HDR support: None

None Size: 27 inch

27 inch Panel: IPS

IPS Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Get it here.

3) Philips 276E8VJSB

The Philips 276E8VJSB (Image via Philips)

Philips’ very own 4K monitor is just as great as CRUA and goes on par with every single feature. However, the monitor's main selling point is its four-year advanced replacement guarantee, which is good to have.

Features

HDR support: None

None Size: 27 inch

27 inch Panel: IPS

IPS Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Get it here.

4) Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q1A

The Asus TUF Gaming Monitor (Image via Asus)

For users who prefer a slightly bigger screen than 27-inch, Asus is just the one. The gaming-focused monitor is great for playing Dying Light 2 on and comes with a FreeSync feature as well.

Features

HDR support: HDR 10

HDR 10 Size: 28 inch

28 inch Panel: IPS

IPS Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Get it here.

5) LG 32UD60-B

The LG 32UD60-B (Image via LG)

The monitor from LG is the biggest monitor on the entire list and is suggested for an immersive experience with Dying Light 2. The monitor also comes with AMD FreeSync technology, which is good enough to mitigate screen tears.

Despite the screen being rather large, one of the drawbacks is the absence of HDR support that the Asus TUF manages to provide.

Features

HDR support: None

None Size: 31.5 inch

31.5 inch Panel: IPS

IPS Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Get it here.

Note: This article reflects the author's views and doesn’t maintain a raking order.

