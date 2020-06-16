Top 5 DMRs in PUBG Mobile

A look at the top 5 DMRs (Designated Mini Rifles) in PUBG Mobile.

Some of these DMRs are available in all the maps in the game, while some others are found only in specific maps.

PUBG Mobile

Player Unknown Battlegrounds, known more commonly by its acronym PUBG, is a game that has helped millions of players tackle boredom during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. PUBG Mobile has been downloaded more than 600 million times around the globe and has active daily players numbering around 14 million.

The PUBG Mobile game, officially released on 19th March 2018, features a lot of weapon categories like AR (Assault Rifles), Bolt-action sniper rifles and DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle), etc. to name a few.

DMRs fill the gap between AR and Bolt action sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile. There are six different types of DMRs available in PUBG Mobile. Some of them are available on all the maps in the game while some others are available only in selective maps. This classification includes guns from drops and also from normal floor loot.

On that note, let's have a look at the top five DMRs in PUBG Mobile.

Top five DMRs in PUBG Mobile:

#5: Mini 14

Mini 14

The Mini 14 is a semi-automatic rifle that can be found on floor loot in Erangel, Miramar, and Vikendi maps in PUBG Mobile. It takes 5.56 mm calibre bullets.

Advertisement

It is one of the most-used guns of many pro players in the PUBG Mobile community. This gun can be effectively used for medium and long-range battles and can sometimes be used in close-range battles when no other option is available.

Damage: 46

Magazine capacity: 20 (can be extended to 30 using extended mag)

Bullet speed: 990 m/s

Fire rate: 0.100 second.

Scope: Every scope can be attached.

Combined with: M416, Groza, M762, AKM, Scar-l, and other ARs.

This gun in PUBG Mobile has the lowest damage in the DMR category but makes up for it by its high bullet speed. The damage of this gun decreases after a distance of 420 meters but it can be versatile if used effectively.

#4: SKS (Samozaryadny Karabin sistemy Simonova)

SKS (Samozaryadny Karabin sistemy Simonova).

SKS, also known as Smozaryadny Karabin Sistemy Simonovaa, is a DMR that is found across all the maps in PUBG Mobile. This gun uses 7.62 mm calibre bullets.

The SKS is effective in mid-range and close-range fights. Due to its high recoil, it is harder to control in long-range. However, this DMR can take in most attachments, which makes it effective in all battle ranges.

Damage: 55.

Magazine capacity: 10 (can be extended to 20 using extended mag).

Bullet speed: 800 m/s.

Fire rate: 0.09 seconds.

Scope: Every scope can be attached.

Combined with: AKM, M416, M762, Scar-l and other ARs.

SKS is a higher skill cap gun than Mini 14. But owing to the fact that it can take a lot of attachments and the damage it can inflict, the SKS makes is a prefered choice for a lot of players. This gun is not seen very commonly in fights. This is because players prefer guns with lower recoil which are easier to use than finding all the attachments for the SKS to make it more usable.

#3: SLR (Self Loading Rifle)

SLR (Self Loading Rifle)

SLR, also know as Self Loading Rifle, is found on all maps in PUBG Mobile. It is a better or advanced version of the SKS. Like the SKS, the SLR also uses 7.62 mm calibre bullets along with possessing a few other similarities.

The SLR has a higher recoil as compared to the SKS. The damage dealt by this gun is also more compared to the SKS. The bullet speed of an SLR is more than the SKS, which makes the bullet drop lesser than that of the SKS.

Damage: 58.

Magazine capacity: 10 (can be extended to 20 using extended mag)

Bullet speed: 823 m/s.

Fire rate: 0.084 seconds.

Scope: Every scope can be attached.

Combined with: M762, M416, Scar-l, AKM and other ARs.

The SLR is more effective at a long-range if a player has time to bring down its recoil. Unlike the SKS, the SLR has no fore grip. The SLR is a good gun for the Miramar map of PUBG Mobile which is a large map, and long-range fights are most common in this map.

#2: QBU

QBU

The QBU is arguably the second best DMR in PUBG Mobile. This gun is only found in the Sanhok map and is similar to its counterpart, the Mini 14. Both the guns use 5.56 mm calibre bullets.

Compared to the Mini 14, this gun has lower recoil which further reduces when going prone due to its bi-pod(stand). The damage inflicted by both the guns is similar but the QBU is ahead of Mini 14 on the damage front by two hit points.

Damage: 48.

Magazine capacity: 10 (can be extended to 20 using extended mag)

Bullet speed: 945 m/s.

Fire rate: 0.094 seconds.

Scope: Every scope can be attached.

Combined with: QBZ, M416, AKM, M762 and other ARs.

The QBU is the most stable DMR in PUBG Mobile due to its bipod. It is the most suitable DMR for all the maps in the game. However, its lack of availability on the other maps in PUBG Mobile makes it the best DMR for the Sanhok map in the game.

#1: MK14 EBR

MK14 EBR

The MK14 is an enhanced battle rifle that is found only in airdrops. It is the best DMR in PUBG Mobile due to its automatic mode and capacity to inflict high damage. This gun uses a 7.62 mm calibre which is also used in SKS and SLR.

The MK14 gun is very dangerous at close range due to its automatic firing mode. Most of the pro players don't use this gun for long-range skirmishes due to its recoil in long range. But its bipod makes it much more stable when shooting in a prone position.

Damage: 60.

Magazine capacity: 10 (can be extended to 20 using extended mag)

Bullet speed: 853 m/s.

Fire rate: 0.09 seconds.

Scope: Every scope can be attached.

Combined with: M416, M762, AKM, Groza, Scar-l and other ARs.

As the MK14 is only available only in drops, this gun is super rare to find in PUBG Mobile but is worth a try in close-range combats. Its automatic mode can be used in close-range combats and while breaking into a compound. The MK14 can easily take down three enemies in close-combat fights in certain situations.