Top 5 Dota 2 hard supports who got buffed in update 7.30

7.30, Dota 2's final major update before TI, dropped this month.

There have been some significant item changes, including replacing a swathe of Dota 2 neutral items. On the other hand, over half of the hero pool of Dota 2 has been changed with buffs, nerfs, and reworks.

The highlights of the last patch, Ancient Apparition, Winter Wyvern et al., have not been nerfed as much as players had expected. But several buffs have already brought previously off-meta supports to relative prominence in 7.30.

Five supports likely to become more prevalent in Dota 2 7.30

5) Ogre Magi

Ogre Magi changes in 7.30 (Image via Valve)

Ogre Magi is one of the easiest supports to pick up for beginners in Dota 2. Because of this, his relevance in the lower brackets has always been unfazed throughout major updates.

However, in the current patch, Ogre Magi can harass with Ignite for a more negligible mana cost. Cheaper chip damage to burn through the enemy's regen adds up in the laning phase, plus higher Fireblast damage also helps his overall nuke threat in the midgame.

Ogre also complements the meta carries of this Dota 2 update since the attack speed and survivability buff from Bloodlust and Fireshield is invaluable to the Monkey Kings and the Slarks.

4) Disruptor

Disruptor changes in 7.30 (Image via Valve)

At first glance, Disruptor's buffs in the new Dota 2 update seem only minor. But in practice, a 0.4 second slow on every Thunder Strike makes a big difference.

The lower formation time on Kinetic Field is also a welcome quality of life change that indirectly makes Disruptor's ultimate, Static Storm, that much more dangerous.

3) Keeper of The Light

Keeper of The Light changes in 7.30 (Image via Valve)

A 25% reduction in charge-up time at max level makes landing Illuminate much easier now. Consequently, Illuminate has turned into one of the biggest nuisances of Dota 2.

A well-placed Blinding Light with any additional follow-up disable from teammates now guarantees a 525 damage nuke on the target. The effects of this buff are already perceptible in the pro circles of Dota 2.

Keeper of The Light has become one of the breakout stars of ESL One Fall 2021, the first tier-1 Dota 2 event with the new patch.

2) Bane

Bane changes in 7.30 (Image via Valve)

Bane has received a few cumulative buffs throughout numerous patch cycles of Dota 2, thanks to his relatively tame pick rate.

In patch 7.30, Bane has become the only Dota 2 hero with three separate spells that deal pure damage. This makes an already excellent set-up ability, Nightmare (E), even better because of 200+ pure damage throughout seven seconds.

Even without Fiend's Grip, a roaming Bane can be a viable pick in a meta where two roamers are commonplace.

1) Lich

Lich changes in 7.30 (Image via Valve)

Lich's big buff comes in terms of a usability change. With Aghanim's Scepter, this hero can now cast his abilities while channeling a spell that already disables multiple targets over a wide area, functionally a mini-ravage.

Now that Chain Frost launches even faster, Lich has the potential to turn around fights on his own with a Sinister Gaze and Chain Frost combo.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer