5 best Dota 2 hero synergies with new neutral items of patch 7.30b

Update 7.30 is confirmed to be the Dota 2 patch that TI10 will be played on. Released a mere two months ahead of TI, the new patch retains the core ideas of the last one, meaning that no major meta-shift will happen in Dota 2.

The meta-playstyle is still very much reliant on clearing neutral stacks to gain a gold advantage over the enemy cores. However, the patch did change numerous small-scale features to shake things up. Perhaps the most prominent of these changes is the introduction of eight new neutral items as well as the guarantee of five neutral items per team for each tier.

5 new neutral item combos that go surprisingly well with certain Dota 2 hero abilties

1) Blast Rig With Clockwerk's Hookshot and Power Cogs

Blast Rig grants its user 8 armor, which is something any Stength hero would love as a freebie 30 minutes into the game. Its active triggers only upon a right click from an enemy hero, and then debuffs them with 100% miss chance for 2.5 seconds. Generally, most taunt abilities in Dota 2 like Berserker's Call and Life Break do not get any use out of it, since the heroes with these abilties are naturally tanky when casting them. Clockwerk, however, benefits greatly from it after trapping a right-clicked target using Power Cogs. It grants a roaming Clockwerk 2 seconds of survivable window after Hookshot wears off, where they can provide further vision and set-up on the target with Battery Assault.

2) Brigand Blade with Windranger's Focus Fire

Brigand Blade grants raw attack damage the lower the user's health gets. Thus the natural bearers of these in Dota 2 are heroes with high attack speed. Many Dota 2 heroes fit the bill in short skirmishes such as Huskar and Drow. However, purely in terms of damage output efficiency, Windranger's Focus Fire gets the most use out of it since the extra damage is added to every projectile.

3) Fae Grenade with Earthshaker's Enchant Totem

Fae Grenade's active effect grants physical damage based on a hero's attack damage. Essentially, it counts as one extra instance of attack damage. For Earthshaker players, the synergy would appear obvious here. Casting Fae Grenade after Enchant Totem factors the extra totem damage into the cast without depleting the Totem buff. In summary, a Totem, Fae Grenade, and right click combo enables Earthshaker to do approximately 2000% of his base damage almost instantenously, making it among the deadliest physical damage combos of this Dota 2 patch.

4) Pig Pole with Pangolier's Rolling Thunder

A magic-immune pangolin rolling around stunning everyone is worth it for the style points alone. But on top of this, the boost from Pig Pole brings Pangolier in line with his Rolling Thunder speed from a few patches ago where he was a much more broken pick in Dota 2.

5) Fae Grenade with Batrider's Sticky Napalm

In essence, the plan here is similar to Enchant Totem. Whether intended or not, Fae Grenade considers Sticky Napalm stacks before dealing its damage, which means the damage gets applied multiple times over.

