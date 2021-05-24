Top 5 Dota 2 memes on Reddit that left the community in chuckles

Being one of the oldest esports titles with an active community, Dota 2 has witnessed countless memes over 10 years.

Ranging from memes referencing popular hero voice-lines to absolutely hilarious situations in the professional scene, Dota 2 features some of the most chuckle-worthy memes on Reddit.

Despite featuring the same map in every game, Dota 2's infinite hero-item combinations make it one of the most unique and fresh gaming experiences, even for gamers who have played the game for over a decade.

This article features five ageless memes on Reddit that left the Dota 2 community in splits.

Best Dota 2 memes on Reddit

#5 - It's not if you don't

One of the most annoying moments as a core in a game of Dota 2 is when someone else steals a guaranteed kill for themselves. However, in low-mmr matches, players can often find support players holding on to their abilities for an opportune kill-stealing moment.

Despite how hilarious the meme looks, situations where a core hero dies because of a support hero's lack of spell casting can be extremely tilting and can even lead to drastic overturns over the course of a match.

#4 - Every Dota 2 player ever

Every game in Dota 2 is filled with mistakes from both teams. Some of these mistakes can even lead to a team throwing a massive lead away at a crucial stage in the game.

However, more often than not, players will try to find mistakes that other players have made instead of focusing on how they could have done better themselves.

What makes this meme hilarious is the fact that almost every Dota 2 player can relate to a scenario like this popping up in one of their games.

#3 - Right in the feels

This meme is relatable to every Dota 2 player who finds themselves spending hours in the game. Axe's voiceline that is meant for his enemies in Dota 2 is one of the best combinations for the "Who do you have" meme for players who prefer spending time in solo-queue lobbies on Dota 2.

#2 - Eternal Envy and Ceb

Jacky "Eternal Envy" Mao and Sebastian "Ceb" Debs are widely regarded as two of the most controversial players in Dota 2 esports. Eternal Envy has become famous for various antics in the professional Dota 2 scene since 2013.

However, with recent controversies rising against Ceb as well, this meme fits perfectly with the present situation in Dota 2.

#1 - Dazzle's only weakness

Dazzle's Shallow Grave ability is one of the best saving spells in Dota 2. However, Axe's ultimate ability, Culling Blade, can be used to dispel Dazzle's spell and bring down imminent death for the respective hero.

Situations where Dazzle casts the Shallow Grave ability only to see their ally die instantly to Axe's Culling Blade can be absolutely hilarious in Dota 2.