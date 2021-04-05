Top 5 endgame items to use in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 endgames are perhaps the sweatiest yet. Despite giving players the ability to craft items on the spot and sending raptors into the fray, the entire endgame dynamics have shifted in favor of just a few items in-game that are considered the new meta.

While the game gives players the freedom to utilize a plethora of items for a victory royale, only a few of them have become worthy of being used after a certain point in the game.

By the time the last few circles begin closing in, most players are strapped with a Primal AR or Bow of their choice. This is no coincidence, as these items are considered the best by the majority of Fortnite Season 6 players.

4 frames that tell a simple story: Last guy downed by my Epic Primal Flame Bow, crafted with much love and passion #Fortnite #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/NEbwUdKNBT — Sonicpulsar #MHRise #Splatoon3 #Zelda35 (@sonicpulsar) March 31, 2021

While some players may have a difference of opinion regarding a preferred endgame loadout, these endgame items in Fortnite Season 6 are considered the best by most.

Let's take a look at these items and understand why players consistently use them to achieve a victory royale.

5 best endgame items to use in Fortnite Season 6

#5 - Pump Shotgun

Despite the Pump in Fortnite Season 6 not being anything like the OG Pump from earlier seasons, it still packs a mean punch. Players can obliterate anything in front of them with two clean headshots.

Double Pump is back... pic.twitter.com/gedzAHaH1e — Mikey | Fortnite News (@MikeDulaimi) March 30, 2021

Previously, this shotgun was capable of taking out opponents with one headshot. Despite the downgrade, crafting and upgrading this weapon as the game progresses will come in handy, as the item still sends shivers down opponents' spines.

#4 - Primal Assualt Rifle

The Primal Assault Rifle in Fortnite Season 6 trades its first shot accuracy with the ability to fire faster. This makes the gun incredibly powerful at tearing down enemy structures.

Fortnite... Please do a First Short Accuarcy in all Assualt Rifles please it's so difficult to shoot with Primal And Mechanical AR....#FortniteSeason6 #Fortnite #FortnitePrimal @FortniteGame — SolidSnake7820🎮 (@SSnake7820) March 29, 2021

While some players still opt for the Mechanical AR over the Primal AR, most lean towards the Primal AR due to its rate of fire. The majority of Fortnite Season 6 endgames come to a close with players beaming each other using a Primal AR.

#3 - Primal Shotgun

The recent nerf did very little to dissuade players from using the Primal Shotgun. With a high rate of fire, high damage, and quicker take-down speeds, the Primal Shotgun is the weapon of choice for most players in Fortnite Season 6 endgames.

Me when Primal Shotgun gets nerfed pic.twitter.com/VkpQUFxidQ — RoninSealFN (@RoninSealFN) March 30, 2021

However, as mentioned earlier, despite the Pump not being overpowered in Fortnite Season 6 towards the endgame, a top-tier pump will outperform the Primal Shotgun.

#2 - Spire Jump Boots

Spire Jump Boots are a must-have item for the endgame as it provides players with speed and jump boost. Players can even go into a glide after performing three consecutive jumps with the boots.

How to get the Mythic Spire Jumpboots in #FortniteSeason6



Bring a Guardian Orb to The Spire and place it in the pillar pic.twitter.com/3AIyMDZ4IA — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 16, 2021

While this item may be difficult to get, once obtained, it will be useful for quick rotations and outmaneuvering opponents.

#1 - Shockwave Bow

It goes without saying that every good Fortnite player towards the endgame will have a Shockwave Bow in the loadout. Bows have basically replaced snipers in Fortnite Season 6, and players are slowly starting to adjust.

Top 10, zone is closing. Which bow do you pick up? 🏹 pic.twitter.com/CvoVYKjFPT — PWR (@TeamPWR) March 29, 2021

The Shockwave Bow is not just another weapon but also a mobility tool. In a fight, it not only damages opponents but also sends them flying. This can get dangerous towards the endgame, as players or opponents can be flung outside the safe zone or pushed off structures.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.