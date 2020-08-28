Top 5 Fall Guys features we want to see in Season 2

Fall Guys Season 1 was a smashing success. There is no doubt about that. The sky is the limit for the jelly bean men and their crazy battle royale style mini games. During Gamescom, Mediatonic and the Fall Guys team delivered a very exciting sneak preview of Fall Guys Season 2.

The preview showed off some new costume designs as well as new mini game maps. The theme for Season 2 is of a medieval nature. Needless to say, Fall Guys will implement more than just new skins and games. The team should really consider adding some much needed and much requested features to make Fall Guys even more fun to play.

5 things that Fall Guys Season 2 needs

#5 – Cross-Platform Play

(Image Credit: Mediatonic)

Fall Guys is currently only available on PlayStation 4 and PC. Regardless of only being on two platforms, Fall Guys has had major success. It quickly became the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time. As well, it has already sold over 7 million copies on Steam. That's a lot of players.

Fall Guys is one of those games where the difference between controller players and keyboard and mouse players is minimal. Cross-platform play is a big deal. This will allow friends who play on different platforms to party up and enjoy Fall Guys together.

#4 – Bigger Lobbies

(Image Credit: Mediatonic)

60 players is a lot, but when compared to lobbies in other battle royale games, it could be bigger. Fortnite has 100 players in one game. COD: Warzone has up to 150. 100 players in a Fall Guys game would be massive and hilarious.

It could easily be a choice for players. There could be separate modes. One could be the normal 60 player mode while a Fall Guys jumbo mode could be host 100 or more players. Fall Guys could even implement larger mini games or more rounds to a single game in order to accommodate the higher amount of players.

#3 – Custom Lobbies

(Image Credit: Mediatonic)

Several games allow for custom lobbies and servers. Fall Guys would benefit greatly from that feature. Hosts of custom lobbies could allow certain modifiers such as speed changes, giant player models, or even just let the game commence as it normally would.

Custom Fall Guys games would give a chance for some streamers to even host tournaments of sorts. They could invite their viewers in and have a giveaway in place for whoever survives until the end. It could even allow for 1v1 battles in different mini games to see who deserves the crown the most.

#2 – Larger Parties

(Image Credit: Mediatonic)

Some people have more than three other friends that play Fall Guys. A lot of the time, multiple parties will count down and search for a game at the same time, hoping to end up in the same one. This would alleviate the need for that.

Four players is the current maximum party size. Even moving that up to eight players would make a big difference. Fall Guys is a party game first and foremost. It should allow larger parties of friends to play together.

#1 – Mini Game Creation

(Image Credit: Mediatonic)

The number one thing that Fall Guys needs is a mini game creation mode. Created mini games could be used for custom lobbies or even submitted and voted on by players to determine if any move into the official line up. The mode would not have to be too detailed, but enough to allow some freedom.

It would be very similar to Fortnite's Creative mode or Halo's Forge mode. Give players the option to add obstacles that are in the game, different platforms, colors aplenty, and a finish line. Lastly, let them name the mini game. That would be a literal game changer for Fall Guys.