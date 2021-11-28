Top 5 fastest accelerating cars in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 has been warmly received by both fans of the series and other casual gamers. Be it for its gorgeous graphics, the open-world setting of Mexico, the dynamic weather, or intriguing events - Forza Horizon 5 has been a breath of fresh air for the genre of open-world event racing games.

At launch, Forza Horizon 5 had more than 500 cars for the players to get behind the wheel in. Once collected, they can be upgraded and customized to provide a unique experience for the players.

Here's a list for the car aficionados who have a thing or two for Forza's speed beasts.

Cars with the highest acceleration in Forza Horizon 5

Car lovers are spoilt for choice in Forza Horizon 5. It is almost heavenly to get into the driving seats of these cars and zoom past on the roads of Mexico. Five of those with the fastest acceleration are as follows:

5 - 1965 Hoonigan Ford "Hoonicorn" Mustang

4 - 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

3 - 2019 Bugatti Divo

2 - BMW X5 M Forza Edition

1 - 2019 Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car

Forza Horizon 5 has many more cars capable of great speed but these five are the cherries on the top.

5) 1965 Hoonigan Ford "Hoonicorn" Mustang

Hoonicorn (Image via Forza Horizon 5 Wiki)

The official description is enough to make the players aware of what to expect from this car:

"With a conservatively rated 1,400 horsepower, perhaps the Hoonicorn will breathe enough fire to quell the horsepower hungry Hoonigan? For now, at least, the upgrades seem to have earned praise and respect from Block, who called it, 'the absolute most frightening thing I’ve ever driven!'"

It is an AWD custom drift car developed by Hoonigan. The name is a portmanteau of 'Hoonigan' and 'unicorn.' The car has an extremely powerful engine with a lot of torque that can push it from 0 to 60 mph in 1.8 seconds with a top speed of 255 mph.

Performance Index - 951.

4) 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

Bugatti Veyron (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

This one is a hypercar by Bugatti that stands as one of the fastest cars in the world with a top speed of 267 mph. It needs only 2.4 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph and is one of the quickest accelerating cars in the Forza series. In-game it has a 9.9 speed rating and a 10 in acceleration.

Performance Index - 913

3) 2019 Bugatti Divo

Bugatti Divo (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

This track-focused hypercar boasts an acceleration rating of 10 with a speed rating of 9.6 in Forza Horizon 5. With Divo, Bugatti went a different route than Veyron or Chiron. With a significant weight reduction and chassis tuning, Divo is "much more of an enthusiast's car," according to its official description. The car can go 0-60 mph in 2.378 secs.

Performance Index - 958

2) BMW X5 M Forza Edition

BMW X5 M FE (Image via SoMNaTHONLiVE)

The official description of the car concludes with:

"Whether it’s driving the X5 M or admiring its aggressively tweaked lines, the X5 M is a SUV that thinks it’s a sportscar, and has the moves to match."

Visually it looks different to the sleeker models already on the list, the Forza Edition of BMW X5 M is no slouch. Other than a terrible off-road rating, this car manages a perfect 10 in Handling, Acceleration, and Launch. The 8 in Speed helps its case further.

Performance Index - 998

1) 2019 Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car

"Son of Valkyrie" Aston Martin (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Developed by Aston Martin in collaboration with Red Bull Racing, this hypercar is a speed demon in the game. Outside of DLC, it is one of the best vehicles available, with a perfect 10 Launch and Acceleration rating. The car can go 0-60 mph in 1.950 secs.

Performance Index - 959

Forza Horizon 5 has been one of the most successful launches in recent months and has amassed raving reviews and millions of players. The future looks bright for the game, with further updates scheduled to come in.

