Top 5 fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5 without upgrades, under 2 million CR

Forza Horizon 5 gives players many options to speed around in high-speed cars. There are dozens of cars to take for a spin, but only a fraction can claim to be the “fastest.” However, the cost of the fastest cars can exceed three, even four million in credits.

Keeping in mind speed and price, none of the cars listed below need to be upgraded. They provide incredible speed right out of the gate. Here are the top five fastest cars under $2 Million, without upgrades in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5: Five fastest cars without upgrades and under 2,000,000 CR

5) 2013 McLaren P1

The 2013 McLaren P1 is an RWD hybrid hypercar with a twin-turbocharged 3.8 liter 'M838TQ' V8 engine. With a combination of its electric motor and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, this vehicle can reach 253 mph.

Its acceleration is nothing to scoff at either, with an acceptable 6.9 rating. Give it 2.8 seconds, and the 2013 McLaren P1 can go 0 to 60 mph. Traction can be a bit iffy thanks to wheelspin, but that’s mainly due to traction control being off. For 1,350,000 credits, it’s worth picking up.

4) Rimac Concept Two 2019

In terms of acceleration, the Rimac Concept Two 2019 is near-perfect. With a 9.9 acceleration rating, the car can go 0 to 60 in just 1.8 seconds. Part of its magic is having a separate motor for each wheel.

The Rimac Concept Two 2019 also brakes like a dream, rating 9.3 on the braking scale. While handling is technically its weakest feature, that’s only relative to its other stats. The handling rating is a nice 7.5. To get your hands on a Rimac Concept Two 2019, you’ll need two million credits.

3) Zenvo TSR-S

Powered by a 5.8L Supercharged V8 engine, pushing 1177 bhp, the Zenvo TSR-S is a respectable successor to the Zenvo ST1. When given enough track, the TSR-S can reach top speeds of 265 mph.

Arguably its best feature is the centripetal wing at the rear. By redistributing airflow, the car's rear will get a better grip, thanks to the increased downforce. Spending 1,200,000 credits in Forza Horizon 5 is no problem when this car is involved.

2) Hennessey Venom GT

Packing a 6.2L Twin-Turbocharged V8 and 1200 bhp, the Hennessey Venom GT is an excellent choice for straight-line races. It can reach 100 mph in just 5.3 seconds, with a maximum speed of 270 mph.

While one of the fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5, the Hennessey Venom GT doesn’t have the best handling. Corners can be an issue, though it does turn quite sharply. However, it only costs 1,200,000 credits, so it’s an excellent buy too.

1. Koenigsegg Agera RS

With an above-average acceleration score, perfect speed score, and near-perfect handling, the Koenigsegg Agera RS is very similar to the Koenigsegg One:1. However, the downforce it experiences is marginally different.

That, paired with a 5.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 and 1341 bhp, the Koenigsegg Agera RS can reach a top speed of 280mph. Its acceleration only rates at a 7, but the handling is exceptional at 9.7. More importantly, it’s the fastest car two million credits can buy in Forza Horizon 5.

