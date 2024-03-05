The quest for the best FC Mobile central midfielders sparks numerous debates and discussions within the EA FC community. These players form the backbone of a team, dictating the tempo and flow of matches. In FC Mobile, where midfield battles often determine the outcome of games, the significance of top-notch central midfielders cannot be overstated.

With attributes like Dribbling, Ball Control, Passing, Shot Power, and Long Shot influencing their effectiveness, selecting the right midfield maestro is essential. While the game boasts hundreds of central midfielders, only a select few truly stand out.

These stars possess the ability to unlock defenses, create scoring opportunities, and even net crucial goals with their remarkable skills. Among the various card versions available, the cream of the crop emerges from the prestigious Team of the Year (TOTY) event.

This article elaborates on the top FC Mobile central midfielder options as of March 2024, each capable of elevating Club Team to new heights.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best FC Mobile central midfielders: Top 5 to use in Club team

5) Honorable TOTY Federico Valverde (95 OVR)

Federico Valverde's Honorable TOTY Card is one of the most underrated FC Mobile central midfielders (Image via EA Sports)

The formidable 95-rated Honorable TOTY version of Real Madrid's Federico Valverde is ranked as the fifth-best FC Mobile central midfielder.

Renowned for his exceptional gameplay, Valverde's card surpasses many other FC Mobile central midfielders who are rated higher than him. Boasting impressive stats across the board, Valverde excels in key areas such as passing, dribbling, and defending.

Expand Tweet

With attributes like 99 Short Passing, 100 Long Passing, and 96 Long Shot, he possesses the versatility to dictate play from deep or launch pinpoint passes to unlock defenses.

Additionally, his defensive prowess, evident in attributes like 95 Standing Tackle and 84 Marking, allows him to disrupt opposition attacks effectively. A standout feature of Valverde's card is his remarkable stamina and work rate, enabling him to maintain a high level of performance throughout Manager Mode matches.

Furthermore, the Uruguayan's specialized skill moves, including the heel-to-heel, provide him with the ability to navigate past opponents with ease. As a Zone 11 specialist, Valverde's all-around abilities make him a formidable presence in midfield, capable of influencing the game in various facets.

4) UTOTY Icon Bastian Schweinsteiger (96 OVR)

Schweinsteiger's TOTY Icon card is one of the most overpowered FC Mobile central midfielder options (Image via EA Sports)

Ranked fourth among the best FC Mobile central midfielders is the esteemed 96-rated Ultimate TOTY Icon version of Germany's "Fußballgott," Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Known for his exceptional versatility and influence on the pitch, Schweinsteiger's card is highly regarded as one of the most overpowered items in the game, offering exceptional value for just 46 million coins in the FC Mobile Market.

With attributes that shine across various aspects of the game, Schweinsteiger epitomizes the qualities of a complete central midfielder. His remarkable passing stats, including 101 Short Passing and Long Passing, coupled with impeccable vision and awareness, enable him to orchestrate play and dictate the tempo from midfield.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the ex-Bayern Munich and Manchester United B2B's defensive capabilities, evident in attributes like 97 Standing Tackle and 87 Marking, make him effective in reclaiming possession.

Despite his relatively lower pace attributes, Schweinsteiger compensates for this with his exceptional 5-Star stamina and high work rate, allowing him to cover ground tirelessly during matches.

As a central midfield specialist, Bastian Schweinsteiger's ability to contribute both offensively and defensively makes him an indispensable asset in any FC Mobile midfield setup.

3) UTOTY Kevin De Bruyne (96 OVR)

Kevin De Bruyne's UTOTY card is a monster in the game and one of the best FC Mobile central midfielders (Image via EA Sports)

The illustrious 96-rated Ultimate TOTY version of Manchester City's Belgian maestro, Kevin De Bruyne, is ranked third among the top FC Mobile central midfielders.

Widely regarded as one of the most sought-after items in FC Mobile, De Bruyne's card earned the highest votes for the best central midfielder in the 2023-24 season, attesting to his immense popularity and influence in the football world.

With outstanding passing statistics, including 104 Short Passing and Long Passing, complemented by exceptional vision and precision, De Bruyne excels in dictating play and creating goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, his prowess in shooting, with attributes like 99 Long Shot and 98 Shot Power, adds another dimension to his gameplay, making him a potent threat in midfield. De Bruyne also possesses the roulette skill, adding another layer of versatility and creativity to his gameplay.

Despite his relatively lower defensive attributes, De Bruyne's tactical intelligence and exceptional reactions compensate for any defensive shortcomings, allowing him to contribute effectively in both the offensive and defensive phases of the game.

With a remarkable 5-star weak foot and a high stamina rating, De Bruyne's card's versatility and technical prowess make him an indispensable FC Mobile central midfielder in any Club Team, capable of dictating the flow of the game with his creativity and vision.

2) UTOTY Jude Bellingham (96 OVR)

Jude Bellingham's 96-rated UTOTY card is the second-best FC Mobile central midfielder in the current meta (Image via EA Sports)

Jude Bellingham, the 96-rated Ultimate TOTY version of Real Madrid's midfield dynamo, emerges as a standout central midfielder card in FC Mobile. He is the second-best FC Mobile central midfielder with stats that rightfully complement his worth.

Renowned for his exceptional skills and immense potential, the English Wonderkid has gained widespread acclaim in the footballing world. With impressive attributes across the board, Bellingham excels in dictating play and orchestrating attacks from the heart of the midfield.

His notable attributes include outstanding passing abilities, highlighted by a remarkable short passing rating of 103 and a long passing rating of 102. This enables Bellingham to distribute the ball with precision and accuracy, setting up goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, his exceptional dribbling skills, with a rating of 96, allow him to navigate through tight spaces and evade opposition challenges effortlessly.

Despite his young age, Bellingham showcases maturity beyond his years on the field, evidenced by his exceptional 96 awareness and 100 vision ratings. With solid defensive stats and a high work rate, he contributes significantly to both the offensive and defensive phases of play.

Furthermore, his impressive 93-rated stamina ensures that he remains a tireless presence in midfield throughout the entirety of matches. The Englishman epitomizes the modern-day central midfielder role, possessing a diverse skill set that makes his UTOTY card a formidable asset in any FC Mobile Club Team lineup.

1) UTOTY Icon Ruud Gullit (97 OVR)

Ruud Gullit's 97-rated UTOTY Icon card is the best central midfield option in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

The 97-rated Ultimate TOTY version of Ruud Gullit stands as the undisputed king among FC Mobile central midfielders. This iconic card, depicting EA FC's most beloved icon, boasts extraordinary stats and attributes that have cemented its status as one of the best items in the game.

Gullit's remarkable versatility allows him to excel in various positions across the field, making him a true asset to any Club Team lineup. With exceptional offensive and defensive traits (all 87+,) Gullit possesses a well-rounded skill set that sets him apart from his peers.

In terms of shooting, Gullit is a formidable threat in front of goal. With a finishing attribute of 90 and a long shot rating of 98, he is equally adept at slotting home close-range chances and unleashing powerful strikes from distance.

His shot power of 99 ensures a perfect Power Shot on rank-up, making his strikes difficult for goalkeepers to stop. Additionally, Gullit's proficiency in aerial duels is evident with his impressive heading attribute of 92, making him a threat from set pieces and crosses into the box.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the Dutchman's adept passing abilities, highlighted by short passing and long passing ratings of 99 and 104, respectively, and exceptional vision, enable him to dictate play and create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Notably, Gullit's defensive contributions are equally impressive. His marking and standing tackle ratings of 85 and 90, respectively, enable him to harry opponents off the ball and disrupt their passing lanes effectively. His ability to intercept passes and break up opposition attacks adds an invaluable dimension to his midfield role.

Moreover, Gullit's versatility is further enhanced by his exceptional physical attributes, including 91 strength, 92 stamina, and 84 jumping ability. Combined with his 5-star weak foot, 5-star stamina, and 5-star skill moves, Gullit is a dominant force in midfield, capable of influencing the game.

Ruud Gullit's Ultimate TOTY card is the best FC Mobile central midfielder option, offering a blend of offensive prowess, defensive solidity, and unparalleled versatility.

Also, check out our list of best strikers in FC Mobile, which features top attacking cards with great statistics.