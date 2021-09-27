Top 5 FIFA 22 glitches that fans spotted in the Early Access version

FIFA 22 is available for Early Access right now and players are discovering some glaring glitches in the game. Some of these are downright hilarious while others can be exploited for various advantages.

Many games offer early access to players, so they can try it out and find bugs. This is typically done in stages, and the closer it gets to release, the fewer bugs it should have.

With less than a week until release, FIFA 22 is well past the beta stage and into the final stage. Finding bugs at this stage isn't always a good sign, but the ones discovered so far in this game have been minor.

FIFA 22: Top 5 glitches that have surfaced during the Early Access

1) Steve Bruce sprinting

The above video shows Newcastle manager Steve Bruce sprinting faster than his team in FIFA 22. This happened as the player won a penalty shootout with Newcastle, and the manager ran towards the pitch to celebrate.

2) FUT Loyalty glitch

Long-time FIFA gamers have been left annoyed after EA reintroduced loyalty requirements in FUT 22 SBCs. Even when gamers have the proper players, they end up not meeting the requirements because of low player loyalty.

A new glitch has emerged that allows gamers to track player statistics without impacting their overall win/loss record.

3) Unlimited playtime glitch

Gamers can only play FIFA 22 for 10 hours during the Early Access period. However, YouTuber Cast4way has uncovered a way to get around this restriction and get unlimited playtime.

Having a second account on the console and subscribing it to EA Play is all it takes. This has only been tried on the Xbox Series X for now.

4) Free Kick glitch

Screenshot of the glitched free-kick in FIFA 22

A new FIFA 22 video recently surfaced showing a scene of utter chaos ensuing as a player is fouled in the penalty box. Instead of a penalty, he is awarded a free kick, which he takes inside the penalty box, with the defensive wall forming behind the goal.

The most amusing fact was that the free kick/penalty shot taker took the shot in reverse, scoring by not looking at the goal at all.

5) AFK squad battle glitch

This is a weird glitch that allows players to sit back and relax while the AI does their thing. This might not be that effective when the opposition looks better on paper.

