Top 5 Free Fire characters that should be avoided for Factory Challenge

Free Fire hosts plenty of characters in the game, and most of them possess unique abilities that aid players on the battleground. These abilities are beneficial in almost all game modes. However, not every character skill is advantageous for the Factory Challenge.

The Factory Challenge is one of the most popular custom room challenges in Free Fire that features players landing on the roof of the Factory. Here, players duke it out via fistfights and melee weapons, and the last one standing wins.

Listed below are some of the Free Fire characters that players should avoid while playing the Factory Challenge custom game mode.

Note: Every character in Free Fire has one use or another. This article is solely based on the writer’s preference and lists characters that are ineffective in comparison to others in the Factory Challenge.

What are the Free Fire characters that players should avoid while playing the Factory Challenge?

#1 - Rafael

Rafael has a passive ability called Dead Silent. This ability allows a silencing effect when using snipers and marksman rifles. Enemies who are hit suffer 20% faster HP loss. In the Factory Challenge, players are in the same area, fighting with fists. Hence, Rafael's ability isn't very useful.

Advertisement

Also read: Top 3 active and passive abilities in Garena Free Fire

#2 - Misha

Misha in Free Fire

Misha has a passive ability called Afterburner. The ability of the character improves driving speed by 2% and decreases damage taken when in the car by 5%. This is further increased to 12% and 30%, respectively. Since there is no driving involved in the Factory Challenge, this skill doesn't come of much use.

#3 - Notora

Notora in Free Fire

Notora has a passive skill called Racer's Blessing. When driving, Racer's Blessing restores 5 HP every 4.5 seconds to all of the vehicle's teammates. And every two seconds, this recovery increases to 5 HP. This could be useful in a normal Battle Royale match, but in the Factory Challenge, Misha isn't very beneficial.

Advertisement

#4 - Jai

Raging Reload is a passive skill that Jai possesses. He can use this power to quickly reload a gun's magazine by 30 percent after knocking down an opponent. This reloading capacity is only available in AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG guns. As the Factory Challenge does not involve any gunfights, Jai's ability isn't very useful.

#5 - Paloma

Paloma in Free Fire

Paloma has an ability called Arms-dealing. When players equip Paloma, 30 AR ammunition does not take up any inventory space. Meanwhile, at her maximum level, this is raised to 180 AR ammunition, allowing users to carry other objects in the Battle Royale mode. However, in the Factory Challenge, this skill is of no use.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Maro: Which Free Fire character is better for Rank Push?