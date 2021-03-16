Top 5 Free Fire gun skins in the OB26 update so far

Free Fire has several unique aspects like characters and pets with special abilities that differentiate it from the other games of the Battle Royale genre. Over time, gun skins have become an essential part of this quick-paced title.

Leaving the visual aspect aside, multiple gun skins have some stat buffs, aiding users on the battlefield. Also, the developers of Free Fire periodically add several new skins to the game.

This article looks at some of the best gun skins available in the Free Fire OB26 update so far.

Five best Free Fire gun skins available in OB26 update so far

#1 - Predatory Cobra MP40

Predatory Cobra MP40 in Free Fire

The Predatory Cobra is the fourth Evo gun added to Free Fire. It has numerous privileges that players can unlock by leveling it up using Venomous Fang (MP40) tokens.

The following are the benefits:

New Look

Hit Effect

Firing Effect

Kill Effect

Exclusive Emote

Kill Announcement

Upgrade Attributes

Unlock Abilities

Presently, gamers can obtain it from the ‘Predatory Cobra MP40’ Faded Wheel, which runs till March 21st.

#2 - Duke Swallowtail AWM

Duke Swallowtail AWM in Free Fire

The Duke Swallowtail is one of the most desired and aesthetically appealing gun skins in the game. Players have an opportunity to procure it via the Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate, present in the in-game store for 40 diamonds.

The Duke Swallowtail AWM skin has doubled fire-rate and buffed magazine capacity.

#3 - Cupid Scar

Cupid Scar in Free Fire

The next skin on this list is the Cupid Scar, and similar to others, it features a specialized killfeed. Users have a shot at obtaining it from the ‘SCAR - Cupid Weapon Loot Crate.’

The Cupid Scar has buffed damage stats and doubled the rate of fire. Currently, its crate can be purchased for a price of 40 diamonds.

#4 - Evil Pumpkin AK

Evil Pumpkin AK in Free Fire

The Evil Pumpkin AK is one of the most preferred skins for the AK in Garena Free Fire and has a specialized killfeed effect. This cosmetic has an increased rate of fire and double accuracy.

Users stand a chance to acquire it from the ‘Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate,’ which can be bought for 40 diamonds.

#5 - Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG

Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG in Free Fire

The Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG is the final one on the list of best Free Fire gun skins available in the OB26 update. This cosmetic has a doubled rate of fire and boosted accuracy.

This exclusive skin is a part of the ‘Cyber Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate,’ which can be procured for 40 diamonds.

Note: The skins in this article are based on the writer’s preference and are entirely subjective. What might be the best for one might not be the best for the other.