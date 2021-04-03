Top 5 Free Fire items to buy with diamonds in April 2021

The majority of the exclusive items in Free Fire need to be purchased with diamonds. The fast-paced battle royale title has a plethora of appealing accessories that players can purchase from the in-game store.

However, diamonds in Free Fire are not available for free, and players have to purchase them with real money. Hence, players should spend them wisely and only on useful items.

This article lists some of the best in-game items that players can buy with diamonds in Free Fire in April 2021.

5 Free Fire items that are worth spending diamonds in April 2021

#1 Characters

Characters in Free Fire

Characters are one of the most crucial aspects of Free Fire, and currently, there are 37 of them available. These characters have special abilities that help players to improve their gameplay.

Players can buy these characters from the 'Store' section, and a selection should be made according to their gameplay style. They each cost a certain amount of diamonds. For example, DJ Alok costs 599 diamonds, while Jai costs 499 diamonds.

#2 Pets

Pets in Free Fire

Apart from characters, pets are equally important in strengthening one's gameplay in Free Fire. Pets complement the ability of the characters and boost them to dispense a much more beneficial ability on the ground.

Players can buy these pets from the 'Store' section by spending diamonds.

#3 Elite Pass

Elite Pass in Free Fire is a tier-based reward system that allows players to win various exclusive cosmetics and items if they complete their weekly missions. The Elite Pass Season 35 is currently underway, and two paid variants of the pass are available in the game as of now - the Elite Pass and the Elite Bundle. Players can purchase them for 499 and 999 diamonds respectively.

#4 Legendary boxes and gun crates

Image via Free Fire

In Free Fire, players can also spend their diamonds on weapons crates. Gun skins can affect the outcome of a match by increasing a weapon's stats. Players can acquire such skins in the game by buying legendary boxes and gun crates from the Store.

#5 Special top-up events

Many exclusive events are held in Free Fire where players can invest their diamonds. However, top-up events seem to provide the most value-for-money in the game. This is largely because they offer brand new exclusive characters, pets, or emotes, all earnable for free upon topping up a certain amount of diamonds.

For example, the new Dreki pet has just been launched today and is absolutely free to claim if players top up with 300 diamonds.

