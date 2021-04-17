Top 5 Free Fire items to buy with diamonds after OB27 update

Diamonds are very precious in Garena Free Fire as, more often than not, users have to spend this currency to acquire various items. Diamonds are not free, and players have to pay out of their pockets to obtain them.

Therefore, the currency has to be used very carefully. This article provides users with a list of items on which they can spend diamonds wisely.

5 best Free Fire items to buy using diamonds

#1 - Characters

Characters in Free Fire

Characters are decisively one of the essential aspects of Free Fire. The game features more than 30 of them, each boasting a unique ability that enhances the overall gameplay.

It is a good idea to invest diamonds in character based on preference. However, spending on characters that users can otherwise obtain via gold is not the best way ahead.

Hence, characters like K, Alok, Jai, and Chrono are a few of the best items to buy with the diamonds even after the OB27 update. But these characters are occasionally available in events at a lower rate, and hence, users can also wait for them.

#2 - Elite Pass

The Elite Pass in Free Fire

The Elite Pass is one of the prized assets of the game and is worth spending diamonds on. It features an abundance of rewards comprising attractive and eye-catching outfits and skins. Users have to complete missions to earn badges for progressing through the pass and collecting the rewards.

The vast number of cosmetics offered consequently makes it a viable option at 500 diamonds.

#3 - Pets

Pets in Free Fire

Pets often compliment characters on the battleground and have a considerable impact on the gameplay. Players can consider spending diamonds on pets, as most are priced at 699. However, some are sometimes available for fewer diamonds via events.

Thus, it might be better for users to wait for the events that offer them pets a lower rate before going ahead with purchasing using diamonds.

#4 - Crates

Crates in Free Fire

Crates are another means of obtaining exclusive in-game items. The majority of them cost 25 diamonds, while some are priced at 40 diamonds.

Though the chances of getting items via crates are low, it is much better than purchasing them directly.

#5 - Luck Royale

Diamond Royale in Free Fire

Players can consider spending diamonds on Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, and Incubator. Though they are not guaranteed to obtain the grand prize in a specific number of spins, they will receive various rewards with every spin.

Faded Wheel is good to spend diamonds on exclusive items since they are guaranteed to obtain rewards for a specific number of diamonds. Also, the first two spins are available at a discount, and hence, players can test their luck.

