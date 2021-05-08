Top 5 Free Fire pets for Ranked Mode in Season 21

The new ranked season has finally arrived in Free Fire. All players' ranks have been reset, and they will once again have to start from scratch and climb up the tiers in the battle royale game.

Free Fire has many characters and pets that players can use to boost their performance on the battleground.

This article lists the best Free Fire pets for the ranked mode in Free Fire Season 21.

Note: This article does not rank the Free Fire pets in any particular order. It solely reflects the author's opinion.

What are the five best pets to use in Free Fire's Ranked Mode Season 21?

#1 - Detective Panda

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Detective Panda has an ability called Panda's Blessings. At the base level, this ability will restore 4 HP to the player after each kill.

At level 3, Panda's Blessings can restore 10 HP per kill.

#2 - Rockie

Rockie's ability in Free Fire is called Stay Chill. At its default level, this ability reduces the cooldown time of the character's active ability by 6%.

At its maximum level, Stay Chill reduces the cooldown time of a character's ability is by 15%.

#3 - Robo

Robo pet in Free Fire

Robo's ability, called Wall Enforcement, adds a shield to gloo walls and provides an additional 60 HP.

At the highest level, this ability provides an extra 100 HP to the player.

#4 - Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor has an ability called Smooth Gloo. At its base level, this ability can produce 1 gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds if the player does not have any.

At level 3, Smooth Gloo can produce 1 gloo wall every 100 seconds if the player has less than two gloo wall grenades.

#5 - Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox has an ability called Well Fed. At its default stage, this ability can recover an additional 4 HP when the player uses a health kit.

At pet level 7 and skill level 3, Well Fed can recover an additional 10 HP when the player uses a health kit.

