Top 5 Genshin Impact Amber cosplays that really capture the essence of the character

Cosplays of beloved Genshin Impact characters are beloved in some parts of the Internet, and Amber has an abundance of good ones.

Of course, the real world is going to look significantly different from what players see in Genshin Impact. That said, several cosplayers have done a superb job representing the characters in a respectful manner.

Amber is one of the most recognizable characters in Genshin Impact. She's the first major unit that players can recruit to their team, and her main use is solving various puzzles in Teyvat.

She might not be the strongest, but her popularity and easily recognizable design make her a common sight in the cosplaying community.

Five great Genshin Impact Amber cosplays by fans

5) ludic_dreamer_cosplay's portrayal of Amber

So-called underrated cosplays are often worth checking out. In this case, the cosplayer shows a front view of both their cosplay and Amber's Genshin Impact model. It's scaled well, making it easy to see what's similar and what has changed.

Ultimately, it's a professional look, especially since the cosplayer made some parts of the outfit instead of buying it. It's worth noting that Amber is flipped here, so that's why some features seem to be on the opposite side.

4) mingmihoo's cosplay of Amber

It's yet another easily recognizable Amber cosplay. Aside from how vibrant the red is, there aren't any weak aspects about this ensemble. The belt and satchel look better than most cosplays, and it portrays Amber quite well.

It's one of the more popular cosplays on Instagram, making it something that Amber fans might readily recognize.

3) emirusquad's cosplay of Amber

Baron Bunny is always nice to see in an Amber cosplay, as it adds some authenticity to it. Aside from that, the wig here looks much better than most Amber cosplays, and the amount of effort put into the outfit is excellent.

The only notable downside is that some of the colors are off, but it's a minor complaint in the grand scheme of things.

2) Suiseiko's cosplay of Amber

The background isn't quite Mondstadt, but the amount of effort poured into this series of photos is simply sublime. The clothes appear to be of great quality. When one looks at it, they can immediately tell that it's supposed to be Amber (provided they play Genshin Impact, of course).

Some of the other photos also capture Suiseiko with a Pyro filter and a bow, which is more than what some other players usually do. It's also nice to be able to see multiple images of the same cosplay.

1) babsofthegalaxy's cosplay of Amber

This cosplay scored over 34.8K upvotes on the Genshin Impact subreddit, so it's clear that many people find it to be excellent. Creating high-quality outfits of beloved Genshin Impact characters isn't easy, but this cosplayer did a fantastic job.

It's worth noting that she has also done other great cosplays for characters like Yoimiya and Ayaka. The materials used here aren't of the highest quality, but they're used in a way that's still easily recognizable as something Amber would wear. The poses also aptly convey Amber's general mood.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sabine Algur

LIVE POLL Q. Have you cosplayed as a Genshin Impact character before? Yes No 1 votes so far