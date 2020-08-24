Top 5 Gliders in Fortnite as of 2020

Gliders in Fortnite are one of the least seen cosmetic items that you can equip in your locker. After all, you only use them to drop out of the Battle Bus or if you take a Launchpad somewhere.

However, they are still one of the best ways to show off your experience or wealth. Today, we'll be counting down our picks for the five best Gliders in the game.

5 best Gliders in Fortnite

#5 - Deep Space Lander

A somewhat old Glider, the Deep Space Lander has always been a trendy choice among Fortnite players. There are very little things cooler than an actual rocket ship, and although the this aircraft can't take you to space, it still looks superb whenever you drop from the Battle Bus.

#4 - Laser Chomp

Remember how we said there are not many things cooler than a rocket ship? Well, a giant shark with a laser on its head surely falls into the "very little" category. Laser Chomp was an immediate hit when it first dropped in the item shop, for obvious reasons. There are not many Gliders in Fortnite that catch the eye quite like this one, which is why it costs 2,000 V-Bucks.

#3 - Royale Dragon

Love it or hate it, the Royale Dragon is an extremely cool concept for a Fortnite Glider. The first landing device with an asking price of 2,000 V-Bucks, it was a bit controversial when it first released. Some players loved it for its unique style, but others despised it due to how much space it took up on the HUD. However, in our opinion, it is one of the best Gliders Fortnite has to offer.

#2 - Falcon

Yet another fantastic design for a Glider, the Falcon nearly misses the top spot on our list. However, it's no surprise that many fans have it atop their personal list, as it is both intimidating and elegant at the same time. Also, it only costs 1,500 V-Bucks, so more players have access to it.

#1 - Frostwing/Lavawing

Taking the top spot on this list are the Frostwing and Lavawing. Seeing as they're mostly the same Glider, it wouldn't be fair to give either their own place. However, it's hard to dthateny these are the best Gliders in all of Fortnite. The design is impeccable and will strike fear in any enemy who sees you pull it out while soaring through the air.