Top 5 Pickaxes in Fortnite as of 2020

Fortnite's developer Epic Games has made it a point to put in a lot of effort into designing the game's pickaxes. One of the more creative cosmetics, pickaxes truly complete any skin loadout, courtesy to their ability to match just about any outfit. There is a wide variety of pickaxes in the game, making them extremely popular within the community.

However, there will always be specific designs that resonate more with the player base. Whether it's because of the backstory behind the pickaxe or the design itself, there are certainly axes that are better than others.

Today, we'll be counting down our top five picks for the best pickaxe skins in Fortnite.

Five best Fortnite Pickaxe skins

#5 - Bitemark

Image via Fortnite Skins

Even if you've never played or watched Fortnite before, you would have most likely seen this pickaxe. Bitemark was an instant hit both in-game and in real life with fans of all ages.

Toy company POP! even released an action figure of this skin set, only adding to the pickaxe's lore. In today's Fortnite matches, you can still see some Bitemarks even though the skin is over two years old.

#4 - Candy Axe

Image via Fortnite Skins

Released way back during the first year of Fortnite, this pickaxe is revered for its simple, yet creative, design. The Christmas lights wrapped around the candy cane are sure to dazzle any person who comes across you.

#3 - Spectral Axe

Image via Fortnite Skins

While Spectral Axe doesn't feature a flashy design, it's still loved by so many Fortnite players. Often referred to as a "tryhard" pickaxe, this harvesting tool is perfect for any cosmetic loadout and also features one of the best swinging sounds in the game.

#2 - AC/DC

Image via Fortnite Skins

If you're noticing a trend with this list, there's a reason why. The older a skin is in Fortnite, the likelier it is to be considered better than any other releases. With AC/DC, the story is no different. However, with such a great design, it's not difficult to see why so many players still enjoy equipping it.

#1 - Reaper

Image via Fortnite Skins

How could this pickaxe not be on the top of our list? The Reaper pickaxe was among the first to be added to the game, and its signature swinging sound and look is still iconic in Fortnite. Owning this pickaxe is a sign of dominance, as other players know you're a real OG of the battle royale. Although the pickaxe is years old at this point, it's still among the most popular skins to equip.