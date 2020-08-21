Harvesting tools, or pickaxes, in Fortnite are one of the snazziest ways to show off your cosmetics locker. For starters, they're usually one of the first aspects of your loadout that other players notice. Also, players tend to choose their outfit based on whatever their favorite pickaxe is. So it's safe to say that this item is fairly important when it comes to staying stylish in Fortnite.

However, as with any other item, there are pickaxes that are rarer than others. If you're looking for an easy way to show off your Fortnite experience, or wallet, to other players, you might want to rock these five pickaxes.

Top 5 rarest Fortnite Pickaxes

#5 - Angular Axe

If this pickaxe seems unfamiliar to you, that's exactly why it made this list. The Angular Axe was a promotion for Nvidia, the developers of high-class graphics cards. In order to get the Angular Axe, you needed to purchase a GeForce 1060 GPU or better from Nvidia during the time of the promotion.

However, that promotion ended nearly two years ago and the Angular Axe hasn't made it back to the Item Shop since, making it fairly rare in Fortnite.

#4 - Permafrost

The first Battle Pass pickaxe on the list, Permafrost is a unique cosmetic. While it was available through the Season 5 Battle Pass, you could only earn it after completing four out of five challenges for Ragnarok, the Season 5 tier 100 skin. So not only did you need to reach tier 100, but you needed to complete more challenges for the Permafrost pickaxe.

#3 - Tat Axe

The Tat Axe is unlike any other on this list. While it is extremely uncommon to see this item in today's Fortnite matches, it might be for the wrong reasons. The Tat Axe is infamous for the annoying sound it made while swinging, which immediately turned players off from buying it and thus makes it fairly uncommon.

#2 - AC/DC

Coming from the Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass, it's no wonder why this pickaxe is so rare. Not many current players were a part of the Fortnite community back then and even those that were had a hard time reaching tier 63, which is where the AC/DC pickaxe became available. This fact alone makes this cosmetic one of the rarest in the game.

#1 - Raider's Revenge

Coming in at the top spot is a Pickaxe from all the way back in Season 1. Raider's Revenge first came to the Item Shop in Season 1 and cost 1,500 V-Bucks. However, since then it's barely made any appearances and for that reason it's arguably the rarest pickaxe in all of Fortnite.