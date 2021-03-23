The Johto region contained plenty of Kanto Pokemon but introduced several new additions to the Pokedex.

In Generation II, some creatures received new evolutions, and some were brand new themselves. The Johto region had a great run in the anime and gave fans Gold and Silver, favorite games in the series.

That meant a new handful of Ground-type Pokemon were revealed for trainers to capture. They are super powerful, pretty unique, and gave Johto trainers the right tools to take on the League and the Elite Four of the region.

Top 5 Ground Pokemon from Johto

#5 - Quagsire

Quagsire is a Water/Ground-type, which is the best combination in the entire franchise. Before Swampert and Gastrodon, there was Quagsire. It is incredibly slow, but makes up for it with solid HP and Physical stats. Its only weakness is a monstrous one to Grass-type Pokemon, which gives Quagsire plenty of room to work with.

#4 - Donphan

Donphan is known as the Armor Pokemon. It is an incredibly physical creature. Like Quagsire, it has solid HP and great Physical stats, while its Attack and Defense are both 120 at their base.

With access to some devastating Ground and Rock moves, it can dish out damage from above and below. This comes in handy against Flying-types that are immune to Ground moves.

#3 - Gligar

Gligar is known as the Fly Scorpion Pokemon, a Ground/Flying-type. Its stats are much more varied across the board. It has very good Defense and good Speed, but everything else is a little lackluster.

The reason it ranks above some of the others is its access to Poison-type moves. It looks like it should be a Poison-type, and is much more diverse.

#2 - Mamoswine

Mamoswine is an absolute unit. While it is not in the original versions of Johto, it is found in the Johto Dex of HeartGold and SoulSilver. It is surprisingly fast with 80 Speed and has a massive 110 base stat HP and 130 base Attack.

It has quite a few weaknesses, but also has all of the tools to deal with those. Mamoswine is one of the best Pokemon to deal with a Dragon-type, too.

#1 - Steelix

Onix was an incredibly powerful Pokemon in Generation I. When Steel-types were added in Generation II, Onix received an evolution in the form of Steelix. This Steel/Ground-type is just so cool.

It has a decent Attack stat, but the others aren't that great, except its Defense, which has a 200 base stat. The Iron Snake Pokemon is a sturdy beast and has a very menacing appearance.