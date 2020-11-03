Top 5 highest earning Among Us Players in 2020 so far

Among Us is arguably the most popular gaming title on the market today and sees millions of players hop online every day.

Only costing $5 on Steam and free on mobile devices, access to the game is widespread. Pair that with the fact that the Indie title is a superb mix of strategy and fun and you can easily see why it's blown up like it has. Developed by InnerSloth, thee possibilities for this game in its current state are endless.

However, one aspect that was expected is the feature of playing for money. For the most part, Among Us players have made their cash from tournaments thrown by high-profile organizers. As such, there are a few members of the community with some money in their pocket from simply playing a $5 game. Today, we'll be going over the top five highest earning Among Us players.

5 highest earning Among Us players

#5 - Jakenbake

Jake "Jakenbake" Abramson is a popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber that participated in the Code Red: Among Us tournament back in early October. While he didn't win the event, he did take home second place and a cash prize of $3,000, making him the fifth highest earning Among Us player in the world.

#4 - Punz

Coming in at the next spot on the list is Twitch streamer and YouTube Punz. Unlike Jakenbake, Punz has won money in multiple tournaments. He competed in the aforementioned Code Red event and took home fourth place. He also took part in the FaZe Clan Among Us In-Vent-ational, finishing third. All in all, Punz has won $3,500, just edging out Jakenbake.

#3 - TrainwrecksTV

Tyler "TrainwrecksTV" Nickman really separates himself from the previous two entries on the list, winning $5,000 in Among Us thus far. However, he's only competed in one tournament, being the Code Red event. Unlike the other two players though, Trainwrecks won his tournament, taking home the lion's share of the cash prize.

#2 - 5Up

The penultimate spot on the list goes to 5Up, a now Among Us YouTuber who placed second in the FaZe Clan In-Vent-ational event. 5Up is one of the many content creators who is seeing a spike in viewership since Among Us blew up.

#1 - Yetiapocalypse

It makes sense that the highest earning Among Us player in the world was the winner of the biggest event. Yetiapocalypse, a relatively small creator, took home first place and $12,000 in the FaZe Clan In-Vent-ational tournament, making him the richest Among Us player in the world.