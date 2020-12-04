Fortnite Season 5 has introduced a variety of new locations for players to immediately land at.

These immediate landings are oftentimes call "hot drops." That is because the location gets swarmed with Fortnite players right from the get go. The Battle Bus passes over and dozens of characters leap out with their eyes on one spot.

Fortnite has done a good job lately with making more locations appealing. Everything has not been focused on one point of interest. Instead, loot, enemy AI, and more have found their way around the island. That may change now with the introduction of some new named locations, however.

Top 5 hot drops in Fortnite Season 5

#5 - Flush Factory

Image via Epic Games

The giant toilet factory has returned. This has always been a favorite location in Fortnite. Fans were hoping for some solid returning points of interest, but Flush Factory may not have been on that list. Still, it is a welcomed site.

If the Battle Bus path starts in that corner of the map, expect most of the lobby to drop into Flush Factory and feel some nostalgia.

#4 - Stealthy Stronghold

Image via Epic Games

This new location is being filled with players from the start. The forest area is enclosed by a giant wall. The mass of trees provides plenty of materials and plenty of hiding. It is a popular location for players to drop in, try and loot up quick, and start getting some early eliminations.

It has also seen some fun moments of players going all out with their pickaxes due to missing out on the first batch of items.

#3 - Colossal Coliseum

Image via Epic Games

The Colossal Coliseum is a very popular landing spot among Fortnite players. This new location is a really cool spot. It has a nice assortment of loot and is simply visual enticing to players.

Battling it out in a Coliseum makes players feel like a true warrior. That is why this location is so popular. The lobby often gets smaller quickly when the Battle Bus travels over Colossal Coliseum.

#2 - Zero Point

Image via Epic Games

The Zero Point does not appear with a name on the Fortnite map. Players really can't miss it, though. It is in the dead center of the island. There is a giant orb floating in the sky for all to see.

The newness and centralized location makes players flock it like a moth to a lamp. There is a ton of stuff to do here. There is loot to grab, quicksand to hide in, and crystals for teleportation.

#1 - Salty Towers

Image via Epic Games

This sandy version of Tilted Towers has players ecstatic to drop into the Fortnite island. Season 5 is truly giving fans what they want. There is new content and the return of some old favorites.

For a long time, Tilted Towers was the number one location for players to land in Fortnite. It is here to reclaim its crown. Not a single game of this iconic battle royale goes by in Season 5 without a mass of players gliding into Salty Towers.