Top 5 indie games to play on your phone

Indie games have grown increasingly popular over the years, with some of them even surpassing some of the greatest AAA blockbusters. Independent video game developers are not scared to experiment with their creativity and are constantly pushing the boundaries of the industry. Despite having a small budget, some of them produce highly acclaimed experiences for a global audience.

This article ranks five of the best indie games that you can play on your phone.

Good Pizza, Great Pizza, and other great indie games you can play on your phone

5) Good Pizaa, Great Pizza

An in-game screenshot from Good Pizza, Great Pizza (Image via Tapblaze)

Good Pizza, Great Pizza is an indie game developed and published by TapBlaze. In this title, you will discover what it's like to be a pizza expert and restaurateur. This includes the typical day-to-day activities that the role demands, like selecting the appropriate toppings, ensuring the food is cooked to perfection, slicing the ideal pizza, and so on.

You can renovate your business with new furnishings, kitchenware, and ingredients using the money you make from selling pizzas each day. The main goal is to become the best pizzeria in the locality by surpassing Alicante, a rival establishment.

4) The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands

An in-lobby screenshot from The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands, another great indie game (Image via FredBear Games)

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands is a survival title produced by FredBear Games. Like in other games of the genre, you must construct, craft, discover, and ultimately survive. Not only do you have to endure the harsh weather, but you also have to battle against formidable beasts during your playthrough.

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands is optimized for low-end, old-generation phones, so anyone can enjoy it without spending a lot of money. The freedom of playing this game on old-gen mobile devices secures its spot on this list.

3) Dead Cells

An in-game screenshot from Dead Cells (Image via Playdigious)

Dead Cells is a 2D, rogue-lite action platformer developed by Motion Twin. The title has hidden secrets and Easter eggs to discover, weapons and other in-game items to unlock, big world bosses to fight, multiple stages to discover, and receptive controls. It also features Souls-like combat.

You can buy and play Dead Cells on Android or iOS, as it’s not exclusive to any platform. Spending the in-game money you get from each run will allow you to customize your character's appearance and increase the amount of unlock items and weapons you have access to.

2) Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is an indie game available on multiple platforms (Image via Steam/Eric Barone)

Stardew Valley is a role-playing farming simulation game developed by "ConcernedApe," a.k.a. Eric Barone. In this title, you play a farmer who, upon inheriting a ruined farm from his grandfather, repairs it and turns it into a beautiful property that is home to both cattle and crops.

You can interact with the locals and participate in various in-game activities. A range of control choices are available in the title, such as support for touch displays, virtual joysticks, and external controllers.

1) Limbo

Limbo is an indie game (Image via Playdead)

Limbo is a 2D platform puzzle game from Playdead. It can be played on PCs, mobile devices, and gaming consoles. In this title, you take on the role of a young boy who travels to a dark and terrifying region to look for his little sister. You'll face opponents and obstacles, some of which can be conquered by solving a few riddles.

There isn't much to say about the graphics because they are primarily monochrome, but if you're looking for a scary and horror-themed platform puzzler, you should check this game out.

Limbo ranks number one on this list of best indie games due to its distinctive graphics, engaging story-based puzzle gameplay, and compatibility with numerous devices.