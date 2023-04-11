5 best horror games to play on mobile

Horror games have been treading on an endless road of improvement over the last decade, and many developers are introducing new games from this genre into the mobile gaming market. They are created with the incorporation of high-level graphics while offering immersive gameplay, eerie music, and bone-chilling storylines that feature spooky characters.

The horror genre is generally popular, and developers have been tapping into it for years to hand players the ultimate gameplay experience, transporting them to dark and deadly realms filled with ghosts, serial killers, zombies, and monsters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Hello Neighbor and four other recommended horror games

If you are a fan of horror games and looking for the best titles to play on mobile, the following games are highly recommended. Each of them has unique storylines, gameplay, and objectives.

1) Hello Neighbor

Hello Neighbor (Image via Google Play)

Hello Neighbor is a 3D stealth horror game developed by tinyBuild. Your main objective is to sneak into the house of your mysterious neighbor and figure out all the secrets he's hiding in the basement. Most importantly, do not get caught by your neighbor while you're at it.

The game has an adaptive AI that learns your every move to make your missions more challenging as you progress. If you love stealth-based horror games with a colorful 3D environment to explore, this is the right game for you.

2) Granny

Granny (Image via Google Play)

Developed by DVloper, Granny is among the most popular and highly-rated horror games for mobile. It is played from a first-person perspective, placing you in the haunting abode of an old woman who's locked you in her house and is out to hunt you down.

Your primary objective in this game is to find a way out of her house by exploring the area for items that will discreetly help you in your escape. Granny offers a large area to explore with realistic graphics and allows you to apply strategic gameplay, making it one of the best horror games for mobile.

3) Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's (Image via Google Play)

Five Nights at Freddy's is a popular horror game for mobiles that kickstarted the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise. It is a remaster of the PC version. In the game, you take on the role of a security guard, keeping an eye on animatronics that display erratic behavior at night while they attempt to hunt you.

You have five nights to survive and must protect yourself at all costs by looking at security cameras and remotely controlling the doors to keep them away.

4) Eyes: Scary Thriller

Eyes is a survival horror game that holds up as one of the best mobile games in the genre. Here, your objective is to escape from a haunted mansion and avoid the monsters dwelling there. It has frequent jumpscares and some game modes. Additionally, you can also create your own monster with custom visuals and audio.

This is a worthy recommendation for its realistic graphics and horror elements.

5) Detention

Detention (Image via Steam)

Detention is a popular horror game that draws inspiration from East Asian Culture. It is driven by a compelling story where the protagonist ventures into a school filled with hostile supernatural events to uncover hidden stories behind the haunting.

The game is played in single-player mode as a 2D side-scroller with a point-and-click mechanism and features clean, intuitive graphics and sounds inspired by Taiwanese literature, music, and film from the 1960s-70s.

