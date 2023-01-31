5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end devices

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter variant of Tencent's famous battle royale shooter. Like PUBG Mobile, the Lite version also boasts a has a gigantic fanbase, including users who own low-end smartphones. PUBG Mobile Lite's popularity is a result of its compatibility with 2 GB RAM Android devices and identical gameplay to PUBGM.

Despite its fan-following, there are better options than PUBG Mobile Lite, as it is banned in multiple countries, including India. At the same time, unlike PUBG Mobile, its Lite variant has not received new updates consistently, and fans usually wait months to get a new patch. Thus, it is best to look for some other great alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite.

In the following section, readers can find some of the best alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Best alternatives for low-end smartphones (2023)

1) Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk Shooter

Google Play Store link here

Apple App Store link here

The first game on this list is "Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk Shooter," which is unique due to its futuristic shooter gameplay experience. The advanced content is more impressive in Infinity Ops due to the availability of other in-game features like jetpacks and exo-suits.

One can easily install and play Infinity Ops on 2 GB RAM devices and enjoy its multiple game modes. Furthermore, players can also operate a variety of modern and unique weapons in the game. In addition, the game also offers free login rewards daily.

2) MaskGun - Online Multiplayer FPS

Google Play Store link here

Apple App Store link here

SuperGaming's "MaskGun - Online Multiplayer FPS" is the next game on this list, which is a must-try if players own a low-end device and want an action-packed multiplayer experience. It offers engaging MP gameplay alongside multiple gear customization options.

MaskGun is a decent alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite, as one can find several additional features like global clan contests, PvP battles, and many other in-game achievements. The relatively smaller download size of MaskGun is another plus point that players can keep in mind.

3) Garena Free Fire MAX version

Google Play Store link here

Apple App Store link here

Free Fire MAX is Garena's popular survival shooter, the enhanced version of Free Fire. Being one of the most loved free-to-play survival shooters on mobile platforms, Free Fire MAX is an excellent option for low-end devices, despite being the MAX version.

Players can witness enjoyable battle royale action with a plethora of weapons, maps, supplies, characters, pets, and more. However, the BR mode is one of the many highlights of FF MAX, as players can make several customizations to their persona in the game with different collectibles.

Apart from BR matches, one can also play Clash Squad mode to enjoy a fast-paced 4v4 experience at different virtual locations.

4) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

Google Play Store link here

Apple App Store link here

"ScarFall - The Royale Combat" is a low-end battle royale shooter like PUBG Mobile Lite and is best suited for 2 GB RAM devices. Offering a similar graphic style to PUBGM and PUBG Mobile Lite, ScarFall follows the pattern of most battle royale matches, i.e., players must land on an island and fight it out until the last team or man standing wins.

They can access a series of weapons in ScarFall and enjoy high-octane action in classic game mode. Players can also change the camera from TPS to FPS. However, BR mode is not the only option, as one can switch to team deathmatch and solo deathmatch.

5) Cover Fire: 3D Shooting Games (aka Offline Shooting)

Google Play Store link here

Apple App Store link here

Cover Fire is the final game on this list, with a download size of less than 1 GB. Still, it is an impressive shooter game that offers high-octane action and lets players use different weapons. Moreover, one can also witness somewhat impressive graphic quality with smooth animations.

Players can operate specific guns (assault rifles, snipers, RPG launchers, and more) for different missions in Cover to unlock rewards and levels. They can also upgrade their weapons using the materials acquired by leveling up through several difficulty levels.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Poll : 0 votes