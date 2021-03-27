Poison-type Pokemon are some of the deadliest creatures in the franchise. They can deal damage to other Pokemon, unlike any other.

There are a wide variety of Poison-type Pokemon. Some are dangerous bugs while others are actual mounds of sludge, garbage, and gas. It is a very unique typing.

The Poison-typing has some incredibly powerful monsters on the roster. They are as frightening and intimidating as some of the Pokemon from any other type.

Top 5 most intimidating Poison Pokemon of all time

#5 - Venusaur

Image via The Pokemon Company

Venusaur is a massive poison flower turtle. It looks frightening from a battle perspective. The meanest and angriest Pokemon will certainly make any list for the most intimidating. Venusaur has also been shown to manipulate nature in the anime.

#4 - Muk

Image via The Pokemon Company

Muk is a giant glob of poisonous sludge brought to life. Kantonian or Alolan, Muk is downright intimidating. It is a living toxin and leaks out sludge that kills every single piece of plant life it comes into contact with. All of this should frighten any Pokemon on the opposing side of a battle.

#3 - Gengar

Image via The Pokemon Company

Gengar is a whole lot of things. Intimidating is certainly one of them. It has this evil smirk across its face at all times. It can hide in the shadows of any object and absorbs the warmth in the air around it. Gengar is a very mischievous Pokemon, with a ton of tricks up its sleeve.

#2 - Nidoking

Image via The Pokemon Company

Nidoking may be one of the most intimidating Pokemon ever created. Since Generation I, it has done nothing but strike fear into the hearts of its enemies. It is a huge reptile-like creature with menacing teeth and horns. Nidoking's tail is said to be capable of toppling metal towers. Being a Poison-type means it also has acid in its claws.

#1 - Eternatus

Image via Game Freak

Eternatus is definitely the most intimidating Poison-type Pokemon. It is a giant poison dragon. It has a vibrant skeletal appearance and weighs nearly 2100 lbs. It is said to have come to Earth in a meteor over 20,000 years ago. Its leaked energy is also the reason for Galar's Dynamax phenomena.