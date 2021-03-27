Johto was an incredible new region with loads of possibilities early in the Pokemon franchise.

With it came several new Pokemon alongside the beloved creatures from Kanto. In that list of new Pokemon were some very popular Grass-types.

It was going to take a lot for them to live up to the likes of Bulbasaur and its evolutions, and Victreebell. A handful of them did a great job of becoming fan-favorites though.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 most popular Grass Pokemon from Johto

#5 - Jumpluff

Jumpluff is an odd little thing. It is known as the Cottonweed Pokemon and comes from an evolutionary line of Grass/Flying-types. The blueness of its body looks a bit like Oddish. Jumpluff is pretty cute and is even used by Officer Jenny to dust for prints. Fans just love this addition to the Grass-type roster from Johto.

#4 - Bellossom

Bellossom, the Flower Pokemon, evolves from Gloom when exposed to a Sun Stone. It is one of a few new evolutionary pathways introduced along with the Johto region and Generation II. Groups of them love to dance, especially when it is cloudy or just finishing a heavy rainfall as the sun arrives.

#3 - Bayleaf

More so than Meganium, Bayleaf is super popular. Its cuteness and significance in the anime series is the reason for that. When Ash's Chikorita evolved into Bayleaf, it brought a newly found power to his team. This was the only Pokemon Ash owned that evolved in Johto. Their adventures together made Bayleef a fan favorite.

#2 - Celebi

Celebi is a Mythical Pokemon of great power. It has appeared in several pieces of media, such as the anime and movies. It also seems to have an important presence in New Pokemon Snap. From the start, a new Mythical was always going to be popular after the success of Mew. Celebi took that and ran with it.

#1 - Chikorita

While Bayleaf is a very popular evolution, Chikorita is hands down the most popular Grass-type Pokemon from Johto. Without it, there would not be a Bayleaf to enjoy. It was overlooked for quite some time among the Johto starters, but like Bulbasaur, Chikorita become a popular choice later on. Before becoming Ash's Bayleaf, Chikorita stole the hearts of many with its tenacity. It even tried to fight Charizard once.