Top 5 killstreaks we want to see in COD: Black Ops Cold War 

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the 17th installment in the COD franchise. The game is set in the Cold War era, as the name implies. This means it could potentially take place during the previous games, most notably Black Ops II. Several weapons and locations are more than likely going to appear from those early iterations of the COD: Black Ops series.

One thing on everyone's mind is the killstreaks. Right now, COD: Warzone has a plethora of newer and modern killstreak rewards. Going back to the Cold War era means that some big changes are coming in terms of names and usefulness of killstreaks. A lot of Black Ops favorites should see their way back into the mix with COD: Black Ops Cold War.

5 killstreaks COD: Black Ops Cold War needs to have

#5 – Attack Dogs

The historically based COD games are known for their technologically lacking killstreaks. The attack dogs would be a perfect killstreak reward for COD: Black Ops Cold War. The attack dogs spawn and simply hunt down the enemy team. After one gets killed, another takes its place, for a set amount of dogs. Not much is more terrifying than turning a corner to hold an angle, only to be met by a ferocious canine jumping at your throat.

#4 – Blackbird

COD: Black Ops' SR-71 Blackbird killstreak is one of the most underrated killstreak rewards in all of Call of Duty. It is like a super UAV. In COD: Black Ops, the Blackbird could not be shot down. It delivers location information for the enemies far superior than the regular UAV. The Blackbird shows where the enemy is on the map as well as which direction they are facing. That is invaluable.

#3 – RC-XD

Every COD: Black Ops game has had the RC-XD, or some form of it, as a killstreak reward. This remote-controlled car is just too fun to not include in yet another COD: Black Ops game. The car is rigged with an explosive charge. Players then control the small car, searching for an enemy to finish off with its detonation. This is one of the lower level, but iconic killstreaks in the Black Ops series.

#2 - Swarm

The Swarm was only available in COD: Black Ops II. It was the top killstreak in that game, and for a good reason. A massive amount of Hunter Killer Drones would appear on the map and swarm the enemy team. Hence the name. This could easily make a comeback in COD: Black Ops Cold War. The Cold War is all about the political warfare and stockpiling of arms unknown to adversaries. This would be a perfect time to reintroduce the Swarm.

#1 – Tactical Nuke

Speaking of secretly stockpiling arms, the Tactical Nuke needs to return in COD: Black Ops Cold War. The world was seemingly on the brink of nuclear warfare during the Cold War era. Of course there were hidden nuclear weapons on all sides of the conflict. The highest killstreak reward needs to make its comeback. Players who can rack up that many consecutive kills deserve to annihilate the entire map.