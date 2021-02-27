Top 5 Landing Spots in Fortnite Season 5 that guarantee good loot

Epic Games had introduced an intense restructuring of the map in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, and this has considerably impacted the meta of the popular battle royale. Meta changes signify the emergence of new Point of Interests (POI) that offer good loot along with a decent amount of possible combat.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 also witnessed the addition of numerous non-playable characters that has facilitated a major change in the battle royale's dynamic.

Naturally, the newly added NPCs in Fortnite have taken shelter in a couple of POIs on the map. However, players still tend to land in areas filled with loot in Fortnite and target places that have quests.

To sum it all up, here is a list of the best five POIs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Top 5 Landing Spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

#1 Dirty Docks

This POI is located on the far eastern edge of the Fortnite map, and it is filled with loot making it the perfect drop preference for someone who practices a passive style of gameplay. There are enough bricks, metal, and wood to farm at Dirty Docks, and players might find a few chests too. However, Dirty Docks may not be ideal for players who want to mobile and rotate with ease. But, it still is a quiet spot to gather materials early on.

#2 Hunter's Haven

This POI is located at the centre of the southern part of the Fortnite map and has become quite an attractive hot spot in Fortnite. With the introduction of the new exotic weapons variant, players frequently visit Hunter's Haven to grab the Storm's Scout Sniper Rifle from Lexa. Subsequently, players can also bait the area to ambush other teams looking to acquire the exotic weapon. Other than that, there are several other rooms in Hunter's Haven filled with rare loot.

#3 Pleasant Park

This POI is located at the centre of the northern part of the Fortnite map and has always been one of the hotspot players can choose to drop in. The loot here is brilliant, and Epic has added a couple of interesting challenges for players to complete at Pleasant Park. This POI is filled with high tier loot and chests, and players to advised to stack up on sufficient weapons and build materials before taking on an opponent.

#4 Slurpy Swamp

This POI is located on the south-western edge of the Fortnite map and has always been a hot-spot for players to drop in since Chapter 2 Season 1. This POI contains loads of loots and has a high chest spawn rate. However, players can also recharge their shields without using shield potions by either taking a dip in the slurp juice-riddled rivers or find slurp juice barrels that increase health and shields.

#5 Salty Towers

This POI is located close to the central part of the Fortnite map and is a revamped version of the classic hot-spot in Tilted Towers. Even after the makeover, this POI still packs a decent amount of loot. However, the loot here is not uniform, and all the high-tier loot and chest spawns are concentrated in the main tower. Players dropping at this location need to be wary of the intense square-offs they may experience against enemies.

