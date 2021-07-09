Top 5 major additions in PUBG Mobile 1.5 Ignition global update

Mobile battle royale players around the world are in for a treat as the PUBG Mobile 1.5 Ignition update was released earlier today.

The size of the update is 1 GB for Android devices and 1.64 GB for iOS devices.

From the PUBG Mobile X Tesla collaboration to the new Mission Ignition game mode, there are plenty of new features that have been added to the game.

This article takes a look at five of the biggest additions to PUBG Mobile with the 1.5 Ignition update.

5 of the best features introduced in the PUBG Mobile 1.5 Ignition update

1) New game mode

A new game mode called Mission Ignition has arrived with the PUBG Mobile 1.5 Ignition update.

The game mode will be available to players from July 9th, 2021, to September 6th, 2021. Players can earn Rating Points from this mode.

2) New weapons

Two new weapons - the ASM Abakan and the MG3 - have been introduced in PUBG Mobile with the 1.5 Ignition update.

The ASM Abakan is an assault rifle that can be used in short to medium-range fights. The MG3, on the other hand, is a light machine gun that has a unique fire mode. Players can adjust the weapon's fire rate at 660-990 rounds per minute.

3) Royale Pass

The Royale Pass has received some major changes in the PUBG Mobile 1.5 Ignition update.

Two Royale Passes will be released for each version of PUBG Mobile, with a maximum rank of 50. The Ordinary Royale Pass and the Elite Royale Pass will cost 360 UC and 960 UC, respectively.

As per the PUBG Mobile 1.5 Ignition update, the two Royale Pass months are as follows:

Royale Pass Month 1: Tek Era (July 14th - August 12th)

Royale Pass Month 2: Project T (August 13th - September 13th)

4) Anti-gravity motorcycle

The PUBG Mobile 1.5 Ignition update brings a new motorcycle to the game.

The anti-gravity motorbike can hover over water and land at a low altitude. The speed of the motorcycle decreases when driven over water.

5) PUBG Mobile X Tesla

The new PUBG Mobile X Tesla collaboration introduces the Tesla Gigafactory to the game. Here, players will be able to build Model Y (Tesla vehicle) after activating all the switches on the supply line.

The PUBG Mobile 1.5 Ignition update also brings self-driving cars to the game. Tesla Semis will spawn randomly around the map and will drive on specific routes.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh