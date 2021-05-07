Top 5 mid-lane heroes for new players in Dota 2 patch 7.29c

The mid-lane of Dota 2 is really unique. It is a core role, where the hero has to constantly keep harassing the opposition. They are required to fight all around the map of Dota 2, thereby catching the opponent carry player off, creating space for the ally carry.

Dota 2 has a community that is very unforgiving for new players. If they don't know the spells of the heroes they are playing, or even if it is the first time they are playing that hero, teammates will never cut new players any slack. If they make one mistake, they will be flamed hard.

Top 5 mid-lane heroes for new players in Dota 2 7.29c

#5 Leshrac

Leshrac received a number of buffs in the 7.29 patch of Dota 2. Lightning Storm had its cast time reduced, the radius of Pulse Nova was increased, and the pulse count after Aghanim's Shard was increased from 2 to 3 in the 7.29 patch of Dota 2.

Leshrac is a fairly simple hero that deals bursts of magical damage to enemy heroes, and is also a very efficient tower pusher, making him one of the go-to heroes in every bracket of Dota 2.

#4 Necrophos

(Image via u/EchoSlamDotes on Reddit)

Necrophos is a hero that damages and heals, just by being in the fight. His second skill, the Ghost Shroud, provides invulnerability from physical damage, and amplifies magic damage/heals on Necrophos and allies.

Necrophos also has a devastating ultimate, which pierces spell immunity, and increases the respawn timer of the targeted hero.

#3 Outworld Destroyer

Outworld Destroyer has always been a tremendous damage dealer throughout the history of Dota 2.

His third skill gives passive mana regeneration, and his first skill adds additional pure damage to his normal attacks.

He received an Aghanim Sceptor upgrade, which deals more damage during Astral Imprisonment, and a 400 AoE damage after it ends. Outworld Destroyer can keep a hero out of a teamfight late in a game of Dota 2.

#2 Dragon Knight

Dragon Knight is a fairly simple hero, who relies on his passive, Dragon's Blood, which gives increased health regeneration. Dragon Knight is an extremely tanky hero that can be played in any core position.

It is very useful for new players, as it is innately tanky, can escape if caught out of position, and survive ganks in the mid-lane.

#1 Sniper

Sniper is considered one of the most annoying heroes to face in the lower brackets of Dota 2.

It has insane range, and is capable of taking down towers from outside of its range. Sniper can also deal a constant amount of damage, all the while briefly stopping opponents while they are moving.