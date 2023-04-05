Top 5 mobile games coming up in April 2023

From adrenaline-pumping action adventures to strategic MOBA titles, April 2023 has plenty of new mobile games lined up. Whether you're a casual or a die-hard player, this month's list of new mobile games will undoubtedly satiate your desire for mobile gaming. After tenaciously exploring the Google Play Store, we've realized that the upcoming weeks in April and beyond will witness an influx of new mobile games from popular franchises about to go live anytime soon.

Hence, we've compiled a brief list of some of the best mobile games that are either in their beta phases of development, have been released as an early access version this month, or have already been released across selected regions worldwide.

Note: This article reflects the writer's choices.

5 amazing mobile games worth checking out in April 2023

1) Starfall Arena (Early Access)

Genre: MOBA

Starfall Arena is an exciting MOBA title where you can participate in competitive 5v5 battles against players across the globe. You'll get to duke it out in the typical bird's eye view of all MOBA games. Starfall Arena will let you explore an entire planet strategically laid to aid in battle arenas, unlike other MOBA games.

Starfall Arena, like any other MOBA game, has many characters, and each character naturally contributes unique skills to the combat arenas. Try Starfall Arena if you're sick of playing the MOBA games already on the market. This title is in the early access stage and may be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Gamers may anticipate the full release of this mobile game very soon.

2) SquadBlast (Upcoming)

Genre: Third-person shooter/ platformer

SquadBlast is an upcoming multiplayer third-person tactical side-scroller shooter that promises much swashbuckling action. Players may choose from a vast pool of heroes with unique skills to battle against other teams. In SquadBlast, players will have access to various complicated motor abilities, such as leaping, sliding, and crawling, as well as a massive arsenal of weaponry.

The exciting modes in SquadBlast include Capture the Point and Payload. To establish your mettle and rule the 3D arenas of this title, be ready to team up with your pals and engage in spectacular bouts. If you want fast-paced action in your mobile games, SquadBlast will deliver an exciting experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

3) Street Fighter: Duel (Available across selected regions)

Genre: Fighting game

The classic fighting-game franchise of the 90s is making a massive comeback via mobile phones through Street Fighter: Duel. The game has traditional selectable characters from our childhoods, striking visuals, and an ultra-smooth gaming interface.

Players in Street Fighter: Duel may also design their unique squad of fighters to face off against other real-time opponents worldwide. In the story mode, Street Fighter: Duel offers an RPG-style adventure to defeat the adversaries. With over 40 characters, each with unique combos and special knockout moves, Street Fighter might be the perfect fast-paced fighting game everybody has been looking for on mobile platforms.

Street Fighter: Duel was already made available for download across several regions in February 2023, but many other areas worldwide still await its launch.

4) Monster Survivor (Can be Wishlisted)

Genre: Multiplayer Action Survivor

Monster Survivor is an upcoming multiplayer action survivor from the famous developers Codigames. In Monster Survivor, you and your friends can take up arms and fight against hoards of assorted monsters, ghosts, skeletons, and more in a dazzling 3D platformer setup.

The goal is to survive each wave of attacks, kill as many opponents as possible, and reach the final villain as you level up. Each enemy slain will provide you with the necessary experience. Leveling up will allow you to improve your weapons and employ strong magic spells against your adversaries.

If you've played the popular mobile game Battlemon, also known as Zooba, you'll be able to relate to the gameplay of Monster Survivor immediately. In Monster Survivor, hordes of attackers will emerge out of nowhere, and hiding and firing at them will no longer suffice. This particular action-RPG survivor, will force you to be on the move constantly. If you like fast-paced action and online multiplayer mobile games, Monster Survivor is worth checking out.

5) Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat (Coming Soon)

Genre: Hack-and-slash

The famous Devil May Cry series will soon appear on mobile screens through Devil May Cry: Peal of Combat. However, players will get to witness a brand new storyline with all the iconic characters and the fast-paced hack-and-slash style combat retained from the original title.

You take control of Dante, the main character of the Devil May Cry series, in Peak of Combat as he battles to save the planet by destroying all the demons. In the so far leaked footage, the combat controls appear to be pleasant. Given that the Devil May Cry series is known for its hack-and-slash fighting, it is reasonable to say that Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat won't fall short in this department.

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat is currently undergoing beta testing. Hence, anticipate the game's release very soon.

This wraps up our list of some of the most exciting mobile games you can expect to come out anytime soon, starting from April 2023 onwards. Keep tabs on Sportskeeda for all the latest updates about mobile games and the rest of the gaming world.

