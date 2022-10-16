5 third-person games similar to GTA 5 that players should try out

GTA 5 is one of the most popular third-person titles in the gaming community. The game was first released in 2013 and set the standard for subsequent open-world third-person-shooter games. While no other video game matches GTA 5's gameplay, gamers can enjoy several other excellent third-person gaming titles.

From popular reboots to simulations and life-like realism to living in the near future, these titles are jam-packed with action and adventure that hardcore players will not want to miss. This listicle contains five third-person games that GTA 5 players should definitely try.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not listed in any particular order.

5 impressive third-person games that GTA 5 players should try

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most popular and realistic third-person games. Rockstar Games has put so much effort into the gameplay experience that no other game has ever come close to its fascinating aspect.

The game is set in 1899 in the fictional American Old West and focuses on Arthur Morgan's life. Arthur can participate in story missions, challenges, side quests, randomized events, and hunting in the game.

Additionally, it offers Red Dead Online, a multiplayer option where gamers can cooperate to complete tasks. There are various game modes, each with a different set of missions. Following GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 is regarded as the best open-world title by Rockstar Games.

2) Cyberpunk 2077

Everyone recalls how eagerly the release of Cyberpunk 2077 was anticipated. The game includes a single-player third-person story mode. As the title suggests, the plot is set in 2077 in a post-apocalyptic futuristic city called Night City. The game can be played with either a male or female protagonist, and players can fully personalize their characters in the game to suit their preferences.

Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to surpass GTA 5 in the genre of open-world third-person games. However, the launch did not go as smoothly as expected, and it fell short. Nonetheless, players adore it for its gameplay and the futuristic experience it offers.

3) Watch Dogs: Legion

Another futuristic game on the list, Watch Dogs: Legion, is the most popular installment in the series. It takes place in a fictional London city. The game depicts the story of DedSec, a hacker group, who are falsely accused of several crimes and are doing their missions hiding from lawmakers.

Similar to GTA 5, the game features multiple playable characters but has more playable characters and story aspects. The advanced gadgets and multiple protagonists make this a highly replayed game in the community.

4) Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 is an upcoming video game that will be released on November 17, 2022. The game is a one-of-a-kind addition to the list because it is primarily a simulator experience. Players can explore the open world as a goat.

However, unlike normal goat behavior, players can go bonkers in the game. It has no boundaries or limitations, and players can do anything that a normal goat cannot. It also has a multiplayer mode in which four players can join forces and wreak chaos in the game.

5) Saints Row

Saints Row (Reboot) is a third-person open-world game developed by Deep Silver Volition. It offers a large open map, like GTA 5, where players can freely roam on foot or use the various vehicles available in the game. The missions are action-packed and exciting, and players can participate in side activities whenever they want.

Saints Row is one of the most recent releases and has already made headlines. Well, for some negative reason, to be honest. The game is a reboot of the entire franchise, and it failed to live up to the expectations of OG fans. However, GTA 5 players should give this game a shot because it shares several gameplay elements.

