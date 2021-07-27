Top 5 most poorly made Roblox games

Roblox is a platform full of incredible games and experiences, but there are plenty that are poorly made.

Not all poorly made games in Roblox are bad. Sometimes, there are games so bad that players find enjoyment in them. They can either laugh at them or end up having a blast due to gameplay.

On the other hand, some poorly made games in Roblox are just frustrating and aren't easy on the eyes. Regardless of which side they fall on, here are some of the most poorly made Roblox games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Most poorly made games on Roblox

5) Kohls Admin House

Image via Roblox Corporation

Kohls Admin House isn't necessarily poorly made in terms of design. It is the concept of it that makes it a poorly made Roblox game. Basically, players get to have the powers of an admin. It is an admin power trip free-for-all. It is absolute nonsense and chaos.

4) Adopt and Raise a Cute Baby

Image via Roblox Corporation

This is an Adopt Me ripoff to the fullest extent. The developer has since been banned from the site for nefarious reasons because this game was more than just poorly made. It was a scam. The houses are boring, the models are terrifying, and the majority of players on this Roblox game are toxic.

3) Stateview Correctional Facility

Image via Roblox Corporation

This is another instance of a ripoff game where the developer got banned. This dev was removed for botting and creating misleading advertisements. The game itself is a prison roleplay game, much like Jailbreak. Players have complained about most of the game not even functioning for them.

2) The Mad Murderer

Image via Roblox Corporation

There is a theme going on here. The Mad Murderer is a Roblox game that pulls from popular titles like Murder Mystery and its sequel. Instead of a fun murder mystery type game, it has devolved into a deathmatch. Random killings in the middle of a group aren't uncommon. There is no way to combat this.

1) Cookie Clicker

Image via Roblox Corporation

Cookie Clicker is a Roblox game where you just click cookies. Roblox players just click on something for hours on end. Some people find that fun, but who seriously has the time to grind a game where you just click the mouse a million times? That's all there is to it. There is no goal. There is no endgame. Just clicking away mindlessly.

Edited by Shaheen Banu