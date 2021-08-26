Top 5 Offlaners that will dominate the 7.30 update of Dota 2

Alongside the various neutral item changes, many underutilized Dota 2 heroes have been buffed up in the new 7.30 update.

Since the reduction in Vanguard pricing from the last Dota 2 update (7.29), Offlaners across the board have been strong against greedy physical damage carries.

But the most common picks from the last patch - Mars, Axe, and the like - will likely fall out of public favor now that some previously off-meta Offlaners have been buffed significantly.

5 Offlaners who are better off in the current Dota 2 patch

5) Venomancer

Venomancer has not yet made its way into the Dota 2 pro meta, but its pick rate has gone up rapidly since the update dropped. This can be attributed to the huge buffs that Poison Nova received.

As Dota 2 strength heroes are becoming more vogue, a Venomancer core that deals a huge amount of maximum HP-based damage is becoming more and more relevant. With an Aghanim's Scepter and Kaya, Venomancer can make a huge difference in any team fight if he just manages to set his Poison Nova off.

Venomancer changes in 7.30 (Image via Valve)

4) Legion Commander

In the divine bracket and higher up in Dota 2, Legion Commander remains a situational pick. Except in 7.30, Legion Commander would be the first priority in those situational matches. If they do not get outright banned, that is.

With a huge +200 cast range talent to Duel at level 10, Legion Commander players no longer need their surprise Blink Dagger initiation. If this is not reason enough, the fixes and buff to Press The Attack will only add to Legion Commander's late-game durability and damage output potential.

Legion Commander changes in 7.30 (Image via Valve)

3) Dawnbreaker

Dawnbreaker was the latest addition to the Dota 2 hero pool in update 7.29. With an aggressive and fun playstyle, Dawnbreaker remains a good pick in matches that require a beefy frontline.

The current Dota 2 patch first and foremost addresses her usability drawbacks. A shard purchase makes Starbreaker uninterruptible, and also adds a utility element to the skillshot to evade magic damage. The talent changes also give Dawnbreaker a more distinct purpose in branching out towards either damage output or greater sustain.

Dawnbreaker changes in 7.30 (Image via Valve)

2) Lycan

It is well known among long-term players of Dota 2 that the itemization meta can make or break Lycan in a patch.

On the release day of 7.30, Lycan became the most broken Offlaner thanks to the changes in Helm of The Overlord. Lycan is a highly self-sufficient hero. He has solo push potential by rushing Helm of The Overlord, which turns into solo kill potential as soon as he picks up a damage item like Nullifier on top.

Lycan changes in 7.30 (Image via Valve)

1) Beastmaster

In a Dota 2 patch that favors summoner heroes so much, Beastmaster is the indisputable king. The current meta comes down to taking out towers in a 10-minute power spike.

Same as Lycan, the power that was wrested away from Beastmaster with the removal of Necronomicon, is now returned to Beastmaster with Helm of The Overlord. The buff to his early level boars is also a godsend to his lane presence.

Beastmaster changes in 7.30 (Image via Valve)

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

