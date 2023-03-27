Top 5 open worlds that would make amazing battle royale maps

Nothing beats the grand scale and adventures hidden in open-world titles, but we have always wondered whether such environments would also make good maps for battle royale. Both types have emerged as popular genres in recent times. With so many massive maps out there, it's interesting to consider which ones would make engaging playgrounds for battle royale.

So without further ado, here’s a handpicked list of open-world titles that would also make great battle royale maps.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s views.

5 best open-world maps that would benefit from battle royale gameplay

1) Kyrat (Far Cry 4)

The map of Kyrat in Far Cry 4 (Image via Ubisoft)

At number one on the list, we have the open-world map from Far Cry 4, a title close to everybody’s heart. Inspired by the Himalayan regions of Nepal and India, the area is named Kyrat and has diverse geographical biomes ranging from dense forests and hilly topography to glacial mountain tops.

Kyrat also has plenty of army basses evenly spread throughout the map, which can be easily turned into individual landing spots.

Furthermore, the landscape is breathtaking to say the least, especially for a game which is about a decade old now. Far Cry 4’s Kyrat has everything a battle royale enthusiast would want from a map. There are huge lakes to explore, a major river that bifurcates the map into two halves, and mysterious caverns and hill-top monasteries that would make ideal landing spots.

2) Gotham City (Gotham Knights)

An iconic urban landscape for battle royale encounters (Image via WB Games)

This is one of the most iconic locations in the DC Universe. The latest iteration showcased in Gotham Knights truly manages to re-capture the Gotham City of the DC Universe depicted in the good old comics. Street art and murals adorn all across the city walls and alleyways. Therefore, you are guaranteed to have a fun experience, playing a battle royale match in the open world of Gotham Knights.

Gotham City has a variety of landing spots to offer. These range from urban streets and buildings to abandoned industrial zones, parks, and the University Campus, providing a diverse range of terrain for players to battle on. The tall buildings and snaking alleyways will also facilitate plenty of opportunities for vertical gameplay, forcing players to climb, glide, and grapple their way to victory.

3) The Commonwealth (Fallout 4)

Fallout 4’s desolate post-apocalyptic setting is a perfect candidate for future battle-royale titles (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The post-apocalyptic version of the modern day region of Chicago, USA, showcased in Fallout 4 can also be turned into an engaging battle royale map. Termed as The Commonwealth, the open world of wasteland encompasses the city of Boston and the adjoining region of Massachusetts.

The map features many notable modern-day landmarks such as the Bunker Hill, Fort Independence, and the Old North Bridge near the town of Concord, all be it in a dilapidated form, laid to waste by nuclear warfare. The aforementioned places will make ideal drop locations, and the terrain in-between has all sorts of underground vaults to explore.

4) Medici (Just Cause 3)

Just Cause 3’s Medici has a lot of Erangel vibes from PUBG, but looks visually superior (Image via Avalanche Studios)

Medici is a fictional island located in the Mediterranean Sea that serves as the setting for Just Cause 3. Its massive and diverse open-world map that includes a range of geographical regions, from snow-capped mountains to sun-soaked beaches.

Medici has plenty of military bases, outposts, and towns that can serve as ideal drop zones for battle royale matches. The island's varied terrain, including vast plains, dense forests, and rolling hills, provides plenty of opportunities for players to engage in both close-quarter combat and long-range sniping.

The ability to use vehicles like planes, helicopters, and boats also adds a unique element to the battle royale experience, and Medici won’t disappoint in this regard.

5) The Wild West (Red Dead Redemption 2)

Scavenging for weapons on a horseback in the American Wild West sounds like a thrilling battle-royale experience (Image via Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2's vast open world of the American Wild West would make for a unique and exciting battle royale experience. The landscape is diverse, featuring open plains, dense forests, Rocky Mountains, and even a swampy bayou.

Players can land in any of the many small towns and homesteads scattered throughout the map and scavenge for weapons and supplies in saloons, general stores, and barns.

Red Dead Redemption 2's horse-riding mechanics would also make for interesting gameplay. Players could use them to traverse the large map quickly or even engage in horseback shootouts.

Furthermore, the game's wildlife, including grizzly bears, cougars, and alligators, could pose a threat to players by adding an additional layer of danger to the battle royale experience.

