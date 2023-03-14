How to increase headshots with a passive playstyle in PUBG Mobile (March 2023)

Headshots are a surefire way of knocking down opponents in a jiffy in PUBG Mobile or any battle-royale title. Although the head is the smallest target in the body, it’s also the most vulnerable one, and unless the opponent is wearing a level 3 helmet, one bullet from a sniper or two to three bullets from assault rifles such as the SKS would suffice.

If you're new to battle-royale titles, it’s time to stop relying so much on spread-fire and try some headshots.

This feature will show you how to increase your headshot count in PUBG Mobile, even if you have a timid and passive playing style.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s views

Here are five solid tips to increase your headshot count in PUBG Mobile

1) Practice headshots

Don't play it until you get it right, play it until you can't play it wrong (Image via Tencent Games)

PUBG Mobile provides separate training grounds with unlimited attachments and ammunition. So, if you are new to battle royale and FPS games, you might want to gather your squad and practice headshots on the training ground before heading into some competitive matches.

Make sure to practice headshots with all types of guns, including Snipers, SMGs, and shotguns. After a couple of days of practice, you’ll notice the improvement yourself.

2) Use the Aim Assist feature

PUBG Mobile, as well as Battlegrounds Mobile India, have an Aim Assist feature. It helps users aim correctly and improve headshots drastically. Also, those who use the Aim Assist feature seem to have better statistics regarding headshots and overall accuracy.

So, you might as well toggle the feature on.

3) Prone and shoot

One man can change the world with a bullet in the right place (Image via Tencent Games)

If you want more headshots as a passive player, you should be prone and shoot during battle-royale matches. Prone and crouch stance stabilizes your shots greatly and makes all the difference in getting that much-desired headshot.

Also, mastering the prone and crouch stance becomes a necessary pre-requisite during the end-game if you want the elusive Chicken Dinner.

So, practicing shooting in the prone and crouch stance helps in the long run.

4) Take up high positions on the map

It’s the wisdom of the mind that determines the outcome of a fight (Image via Tencent Games)

Secure height advantage on the battle-royale map of PUBG Mobile whenever possible. Do it, especially if a hill or mound is located just inside the edges of the safe zone. You’ll get plenty of incoming enemies from the previous play-zone. This strategic approach to the battle-royale game will offer you plenty of headshot opportunities.

5) Instinct

If you want more headshots in PUBGM or any other FPS or battle-royale game, your instinct should always force you to move the crosshair slightly up whenever you spot an enemy.

Practice this slight and sensitive adjustment in the crosshairs every time you play a battle-royale match on PUBG Mobile. Eventually, this will become muscle memory, and you’ll get far more headshots.

This wraps up our guide on how to get more headshots in PUBG Mobile if you like the passive and tactical approach to the game. Keep following Sportskeeda for more gaming guides and all the latest news updates.

