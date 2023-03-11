7 best PUBG Mobile tips to find more loot (March 2023)

Looting is one of the crucial gameplay features of a battle royale title like PUBG Mobile. Ultimately, the better equipped you are, the greater your chances of overcoming your enemies.

Keep in mind that weapons and gears crop up randomly in PUBG Mobile. Some landing spots, such as Pachinki on the Erangel map and Los Leones on the Miramar map, are hot spots as they harbor premium quality weapons.

This is because such places are densely concentrated with houses, warehouses, and buildings, and the chances of randomly spawning high-end weapons are high in concentrated places.

However, the aforementioned examples are high-risk, high-reward landing spots. Hence, it becomes challenging for beginners to leave the area during the initial skirmishing phase.

So, if you are having trouble looting in PUBG Mobile, these scavenging tips and tricks might help.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s view

The ultimate looting tips in PUBG Mobile for you to come out on top in 2023

1) Check your landing spots thoroughly

Loot as if you are conducting a raid (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Whichever landing spot you decide to drop, it is recommended that you and your squad leave no stone unturned. Check out every house, warehouse, bunker, or tower for loot. If you are lucky, you might end up with your favorite guns.

Also, share as much loot as possible with your squad. If you are fully stocked up, leave some room for the rest of the members. Ultimately, a fully geared-up squad can add that extra firepower to win crucial encounters.

2) Divide the landing spot

Divide and conquer (Image via PUBG Mobile)

If you are the only squad in the landing spot, make the most of the situation. Divide the entire landing spot into four quadrants. One specific area for each member of the squad.

This way, everyone can assess the land more efficiently. And by applying this strategy, the chances of coming out of the initial landing spot with top-quality gear are also pretty high.

3) Avoid popular landing spots

It’s true that popular landing spots, such as Pecado in Miramar and Georgopol in Erangel, tend to regularly spawn high-quality loot. However, the sheer number of squads that drop into these locations balances it all out.

For beginners, the chances of getting high loot in such overcrowded and completive places are less. Instead, try to choose drop locations that are moderately popular and large enough to give your squad ample loot. Even if you face other squads, it won’t be as chaotic as some places mentioned in this article.

4) Do not be greedy

Avoid picking items, attachments, ammunition, or grenades you don’t need. Loot for the items supporting the weapons you have at hand. Instead, hand over the extra items to a squad member who needs it more.

5) Loot and move

Avoid investing all your time and energy scanning for weapons in the initial location. An alternative and passive strategy to find decent quality loot is to keep tracking across the map, where the safe zone leads, and scan as many settlements, warehouses, and buildings as possible.

Since PUBG Mobile randomly spawns all its gear, covering more areas boosts your chances of stumbling upon precious weaponry.

6) Kill! Kill! Kill!

This is a looting strategy for those who dislike playing passive games. Drop into a hot spot and start killing off the competition. Let others do the looting for you. Once you kill them, you can scavenge the weapons and items from their dead crates.

7) Procure Airdrops

Scan the area carefully before going for airdrops (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Airdrops are special crates that are dropped from time–to–time inside the safe zones in PUBG Mobile. These special crates contain premium quality sniper rifles such as AWM, which cannot be looted from the map, along with many more customized guns. Getting a hold of one such airdrop is a surefire way to dominate and win that chicken dinner.

However, plenty of high-skilled players and streamers are regularly after airdrops on the map. It is advisable to go for them at your own risk.

Poll : 0 votes