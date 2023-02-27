5 best BGMI drop locations in Miramar in 2023 (February)

Miramar is a humongous 8x8 size map in BGMI, like Erangel. However, due to its expansive and deserted landscape, which often features massive hills and cliffs, it feels somewhat bigger than all other maps.

Miramar facilitates long-range gunfights. Hence, getting that scope and a decent sniper rifle is vital here. This map often feels daunting to play a battle-royale match on. Moreover, landing in certain hotspots, such as Pecado and Los Leones, can turn out to be a serious blunder for inexperienced gamers who want to rank up fast.

This is why it's necessary to consider BGMI drop locations in Miramar carefully. This will help you get high-quality loot and grant you a strategic advantage to head straight into the end game by avoiding conflict.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s views and choices.

5 best BGMI drop locations to use for ranking up fast in the Miramar map

1) Valle Del Mar

Valle Del Mar’s strategic location often goes under the radar (Image via Krafton)

Valle Del Mar is a narrow coastal town located on the southwestern tip of the Miramar map. The chances of getting high-quality gear right off the bat are low here, but if you scan the area properly, be assured that you will encounter decent resources.

Valle Del Mar also serves as an outpost town for the largest island on the map, with two hotspot locations in Prison and Los Higos. So, if your squad gets high-quality loot here, then you can set up some ambushes for incoming enemies.

More than that, plenty of roads crisscross around Valle Del Mar, and many vehicles crop up in the location as well. So getting to the later circles won’t be a hassle.

2) Water Treatment

Loot and go elsewhere if you decide to land in this BGMI drop location (Image via Reddit)

Water Treatment is a strategic drop location in Miramar found pretty much in the map's center. One good thing about this area is that it regularly spawns lethal snipers and marksman rifles, along with other premium loot.

Since this location is a popular one, be prepared to engage in some initial competition. The only downside to this spot is that the surrounding area provides no cover at all, which makes anyone in it susceptible to long-range fire.

Water Treatment is a small location that can barely support two squads adequately. So, it’s advisable to quickly acquire the necessary loot here and move on to another place.

3) The Islands north of Puerto Paraiso

Notice the group of islands to the north of the Puerto Paraiso BGMI drop location? (Image via Krafton)

Located on the eastern side of the Miramar map's edge, Puerto Paraiso is a quaint little coastal town that is also a solid choice for newcomers looking to rank up fast. It is seldom visited by high-level players.

However, if you head towards the north of this town, you’ll notice a string of islands. These serve as the easternmost point of the Miramar map, where players can loot. High-quality loot crops up a majority of the time on these islands. That said, the flight trajectory may not allow you to drop on any of these islands at all times, but do check them out whenever possible.

4) Chumacera

The military town of Chumacera is a camper's favorite BGMI drop location (Image via Krafton)

Chumacera is a large military-based town offering plenty of houses and rooftops. This is a somewhat moderately popular BGMI drop location, so expect some combat in the match's initial stages. If you examine the area well, then you’ll definitely come out with top-quality gear. Additionally, Chumacera’s central location makes it an ideal choice for those looking to maneuver around the battlefield and avoid needless conflict.

5) Secret tunnels located to the south of Los Leones

Secret tunnels near the Los Leones popular BGMI drop location (Image via Krafton)

Los Leones is the biggest town on the Miramar map by a large margin. It’s filled with plenty of high-rise buildings and towers, which facilitate all kinds of gunfights. As such, historically, this industrial town has been among the most contested BGMI drop locations on the Miramar map.

Avoid Los Leones at all costs and instead head to the area's southern side, which is surrounded by a semi-circular ridge. On its opposite side lie some secret tunnels, which regularly spawn high-quality assault rifles and marksman rifles.

While everybody will be busy killing each other off in Los Leones, you and your teammates can loot in peace in this region and join in on the action when you are fully equipped with top-quality gear towards the battle royale match's mid-point.

The ultimate aim of a BR game is to survive at all costs. Getting good loot early on in a match can prove to be super useful in this regard. Getting your favorite weapons early on will save you loads of time and energy while scavenging for resources later.

This is why popular BGMI drop locations such as Los Leones, Pecado, and Hacienda are so popular. These places tend to spawn high-quality loot most of the time. Since high-level players, professionals, and sometimes streamers visit these hot spots, it becomes a daunting task for newbies to drop by at a safe location and rank up fast in Miramar.

The aforementioned BGMI drop locations may feel slightly against popular opinion, but these landing spots will surely give you decent loot and a safe start.

