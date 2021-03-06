Some Pokemon just aren't as good as people make them up to be.

The Pokedex in Pokemon Sword and Shield is quite expansive now and includes the majority of Pokemon. After the addition of two DLCs there are many great Pokemon to choose from. Here are the most overrated ones.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 overrated Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Garchomp

Image via Pokemon Wiki

One of the most feared Pokemon in a Diamond and Pearl playthrough, but not as scary in Sword and Shield. Of course, the Pseudo-Legendary Garchomp is still a force to be reckoned with. It just doesn't have as much going for it anymore.

There are a good bit of Pokemon that are faster than this, and a little cold weather takes it out. Without Mega Evolution, this Pokemon just can't be at full power anymore.

#4 - Tapu Koko

Image via Pokemon Wiki

It was once the best Tapu and probably the best Electric-Type Pokemon. Now it is overshadowed by Regieleki. Tapu Koko is still a strong Electric Pokemon for a team, but one has to consider the pros and cons, and Regieleki is just better most of the time.

Tapu Koko seems slow in comparison, and just doesn't do as much damage as even Zapdos. Tapus is still one of the best Tapus, but Tapus just aren't as big of a threat as they once were.

#3 - Salamence

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Losing the Mega Evolution mechanic in Sword and Shield is a big deal for Salamence. This Pokemon went from winning world championships, to maybe being able to beat the champion.

Salamence is still one of the best Pseudo-Legendaries, but that's mostly due to its past accomplishments. Even without Mega Evolution it's still good, but not one of the best as it was.

#2 - Dracovish

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Dracovish was thought of as one of the best Pokemon when it first was released in the first weeks of Sword and Shield. Its signature move, Fishious Rend, would deal double the damage if it hit the target first, which is insanely strong. But it's just fallen off.

Popular VGC player and Youtuber, Wolfe Glick, popularized this Pokemon during the first few weeks of the game. But not even he picks this Pokemon anymore. Of course players still love this odd looking fish dragon, but it just doesn't have the same impact.

#1 - Xerneas

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Xerneas went from the undisputed best Pokemon of all time, to a low usage middle tier restricted Pokemon. The Power Herb + Geomancy combo is still unbelievably strong, and one of the best set up options. But, it just doesn't have the same impact now.

In 2016 a combo of Groudon & Xerneas (XernDon) was the most oppressive team combination, and almost unbeatable. Now, this King sits uponthea throne of past accomplishments.

