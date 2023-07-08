Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Soldier 76

Soldier: 76, the battle-hardened and versatile DPS hero, has been a must-pick for beginners and veterans alike in Overwatch 2. With his sustained damage output, mobility, and support abilities, Soldier: 76 can excel in a variety of team compositions and playstyles. His primary strength lies in his ability to consistently deal damage while maintaining mobility. This can be supplemented by various heroes.

This article will delve into the top five team compositions that can maximize Soldier: 76's potential on the battlefield in Overwatch 2. Each composition brings a unique combination of heroes and strategies to support and amplify Soldier: 76's capabilities.

Best Overwatch 2 team compositions for Soldier 76

Orisa + Soldier: 76 + Echo + Baptiste + Zenyatta

Tank: Orisa

Damage: Soldier: 76, Echo

Support: Baptiste, Zenyatta

This composition combines the protective capabilities of Orisa's barrier with the versatility of Soldier: 76 and Echo. Soldier: 76's sustained damage is complemented by Echo's burst potential, allowing them to handle various threats.

Baptiste's Immortality Field and Zenyatta's Discord Orb increase the team's damage output while providing healing and amplifying the focus on priority targets. Echo's mobility and damage potential add an extra layer of flexibility to this composition, making her a strong choice for controlling the battlefield.

Reinhardt + Soldier: 76 + Pharah + Ana + Mercy

Tank: Reinhardt

Damage: Soldier: 76, Pharah

Support: Ana, Mercy

This composition focuses on combining the strength of Soldier: 76's sustained damage with the aerial superiority of Pharah. Reinhardt's shield provides protection for the team, allowing Soldier: 76 and Pharah to deal damage from advantageous positions.

Ana's long-range healing and Nano Boost can significantly boost Soldier: 76's impact, while Mercy's damage boost enhances both Soldier: 76 and Pharah's damage output. The combination of Soldier: 76 and Pharah's firepower makes this composition ideal for overwhelming the enemy team from the skies and the ground alike.

Winston + Soldier: 76 + Tracer + Moira + Mercy

Tank: Winston

Damage: Soldier: 76, Tracer

Support: Moira, Mercy

This dive composition utilizes Soldier: 76's sustained damage alongside the high mobility of Winston and Tracer. Winston's ability to initiate and create chaos in the enemy backline creates openings for Soldier: 76 and Tracer to secure kills.

Moira's healing capabilities provide consistent support, while Mercy's damage boost amplifies the impact of Soldier: 76 and Tracer's attacks. The combination of Winston's disruption, Soldier: 76's consistent damage, and Tracer's flanking potential makes this composition highly effective at dismantling the enemy backline.

Sigma + Soldier: 76 + Ashe + Mercy + Kiriko

Tank: Sigma

Damage: Soldier: 76, Ashe

Support: Mercy + Kiriko

This composition in Overwatch 2 focuses on a balanced approach, combining Soldier: 76's sustained damage with the burst potential of Ashe and Kiriko. Sigma's barrier provides protection, while Soldier: 76 and Ashe deal damage from medium to long range.

Mercy's damage boost enhances the firepower of Soldier: 76, Ashe, and Kiriko, allowing them to secure kills more efficiently. Kiriko's damage and healing abilities provide additional utility, making this composition versatile and adaptable in various situations.

Roadhog + Soldier: 76 + Junkrat + Zenyatta + Brigitte

Tank: Roadhog

Damage: Soldier: 76, Junkrat

Support: Zenyatta, Brigitte

This composition in Overwatch 2 revolves around creating chaos and breaking through enemy defenses. Roadhog's tankiness and hook provide opportunities for Soldier: 76 and Junkrat to secure eliminations.

Zen's Discord Orb amplifies damage, while Brigitte's armor packs and crowd control abilities provide additional sustain and disruption. The combination of Soldier: 76's consistent damage, Junkrat's area denial, and Roadhog's frontline presence makes this composition a formidable force against stubborn defenses.

Soldier: 76 thrives in these diverse team compositions that leverage his sustained damage, mobility, and support capabilities.

Whether it's controlling the battlefield, diving into the enemy backline, utilizing aerial superiority, coordinating flanks, or breaking through defenses, these team compositions offer strategies to maximize Soldier: 76's impact on the battlefield in Overwatch 2.

Remember to communicate and coordinate effectively with your team to achieve success in Overwatch 2. So, gather your team, equip your pulse rifle, and lead your squad to victory in Overwatch 2!

