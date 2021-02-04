Starter Pokemon are some of the most iconic creatures in the franchise, with each Generation having a new set of starters.

From Pikachu and Eevee to Sobble and Scorbunny, each Generation of Pokemon introduces new starters for trainers to select and start their journey with.

There are a handful of wild Pokemon that would make great starters. They either fit the bill of a starter or would make for a great spinoff as the starters of those.

Top 5 Pokemon that could be starters

#5 - Ralts

Image via Game Freak

This is purely based off of Wally being able to catch a Ralts and use it as his starter. A lot of fans loved the idea that he had to catch his first Pokemon instead of just being given one. This had caused the creations of hacked Pokemon game ROMs to duplicate it. Starting as Wally and catching a Ralts to begin the adventure seems like a fun challenge.

#4 - Marill

Image via The Pokemon Company

When the first leak of Marill arrived, many thought it was a blue Pikachu. It was dubbed "Pika-Blu" at one point. This lead to many Pokemon fans assuming it would be the starter of Generation II, much like Pikachu was in Yellow of Generation I. That never happened, but it has always had fans wondering what it would be like with Marill as a starter.

#3 - Elemental Monkeys

Image via Niantic

The Elemental Monkeys are Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour. Introduced in Pokemon Black and White, the three looked and felt like starters. There is a Grass, Water, and Fire-type. They are all similar and have identical base stats. Evolving into Simisage, Simisear, and Simipour, these three would make great starters.

#2 - Shinx

Image via The Pokemon Company

Shinx is a cute Electric-type Pokemon, similar to another cute Electric-type starter. That's right, it could have been a later Generation's version of Pikachu. It has two evolutions like most starters do and just looks the part of a great companion. Many fans feel it would have been a refreshing starter choice apart from the typical Grass, Water, and Fire combination.

#1 - Nidoran

Image via The Pokemon Company

A Poison-type spinoff of a Pokemon game would be so interesting. Nidoran came as either male or female. They evolve into entirely different Pokemon. The possibilities would be amazing. Players and their rival could each get one and battle it out to see which of Nidoking or Nidoqueen is the best. Or the gender of the Nidoran could be completely random, making the player have to bond and watch theirs grow.