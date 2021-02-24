Top 5 reasons why Kla should be picked for Free Fire's Factory Challenge

Free Fire is one of the most famous titles in the esports industry. This is partially because of the wide range of characters available in the game.

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire is one of the most popular custom room challenges created initially by popular YouTubers. It mainly hosts melee or fistfights between two players on the roof of the Factory.

Kla is undoubtedly the best character for the Factory Challenge and will surely be unbeaten every time because of his incredible abilities. Here are some reasons why players must pick him for this challenge in the game.

Five top reasons to choose Kla for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire

#1 - Kla's ability

Kla in Free Fire

Kla is one of the most basic and earliest characters in Free Fire. He has a passive ability called Muay Thai, which increases fist damage by 100% when players equip the character.

Kla can also be upgraded to a maximum level 6 with character fragment cards, which maximizes his fist damage by 400%

Advertisement

#2 - High fist damage

Kla does serious fist damage at his maximum as well as initial levels. The Factory Challenge generally hosts fistfights, and hence, there is no better option than Kla in this custom mode.

His high fist damage can easily take down enemies in seconds.

#3 - Single punch knockdown

Kla's ability to increase fist damage by 100% at the initial level and 400% at the max level is insane. It is probably one of the best damage stats that any character in Free Fire can offer.

Advertisement

Kla is a superb option for the Factory Challenge because of his ability to knock down enemies with a single punch. Enemies may not even have the chance to fight him as they will get knocked down as soon as Kla lands a punch with 100% damage.

#4 - Easily available

Image via RedFighter/YouTube

Kla is also very easily affordable for all the players, and hence almost everyone can use him in the Factory Challenge.

Kla is available for 8000 gold coins or 499 diamonds in the 'Store' section of Free Fire. Beginners can also buy him easily after a few days of grinding.

#5 - Solo vs squad

Image via RedFighter/YouTube

Kla's ability will even allow him to play solo vs squad in the Factory Challenge. If four players pounce on him simultaneously, he can easily knock them all down with four accurate punches.

Advertisement

At the same time, it may take a couple of blows from each of the squad players to knock Kla down.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.