Top 5 Roblox Jailbreak General Vehicles

Roblox Jailbreak would be a challenging game if it weren't for the variety of vehicles that players can obtain.

There are dozens of vehicles available in Roblox Jailbreak. They range from simple cars to get you from point A to point B, to luxury cars that can outrun even the most determined cops.

General Vehicles in Roblox Jailbreak are among the most popular in the game. They are the first ones players typically come across and are often bought for a criminal career. However, there are five vehicles that stand out above the rest.

5 best General Vehicles in Roblox Jailbreak

5) Camaro

The Camaro in Jailbreak. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Camaro is the starter car in Roblox Jailbreak. Although a bit slow, it is completely free and has many convenient spawns all throughout the world. This car is great for anyone jumping into the game. For the players that just want to ride around and view chaos, it's a car like none other.

4) Challenger

The Challenger in Jailbreak. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The biggest negative of the Challenger is its handling. It costs 59,000 Cash to buy and can be found at Gun Shop 1. Despite the underwhelming handling, it's a powerful muscle car with incredible speed. If you are confident in your driving skills, don't worry about handling issues; just take this bad boy out for a high-speed chase.

3) Pickup Truck

The Pickup Truck in Jailbreak. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The performance of the Pickup Truck in Roblox Jailbreak is on par with the free Camaro starter car. It can be bought for 9,000 Cash and has an upgraded seating capacity. This is a wonderful vehicle for players wanting to roll together. Use it for your group's first robbery, and pretty soon you will be using it for others as well.

2) Interrogator

The Interrogator in Jailbreak. (Image via Jailbreak Wiki)

The Interrogator is a police vehicle that spawns at Police Stations. Owning one will cost 30,000 Cash in Roblox Jailbreak. The SUV is pretty powerful and doesn't come with many cons. It is touted as being the ultimate police car, capable of catching up to any vehicle from a similar price range.

1) Model 3

The Model 3 in Jailbreak. (Image via Jailbreak Wiki)

The Model 3 is worth 16,000 Cash in Roblox Jailbreak. That makes it cheap, reliable, and effective. It has great speed, acceleration, solid handling, and seating for four. Get the level 5 engine, and the Model 3 may be the only car you will ever need in the game.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual views of the writer.

