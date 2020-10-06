Top 5 rushing playbooks in Madden 21 

Madden 21 brings another year of high caliber football within a video game setting. This year is like any other in that the differences are astounding. Several teams have fallen by the way side in terms of viability. Others have continued their dominating ways. It is just how football goes year to year.

Within Madden 21, players will be hard pressed to find a playbook that doesn't really work. Each playbook can be utilized and manipulated by the best players. When it comes to playbooks that best deliver the run, however, only a handful can boast that claim.

5 best Madden 21 rushing playbooks

#5 – NCAASPREAD

This community created playbook in Madden 21 showcases some of the best playmaking options in the game. For those who have a solid quarterback and halfback duo, NCAASPREAD can be a detriment to defenses. It is not a primarily rushing playbook, but the different run-pass options it provides makes it a terror when the run game is at the forefront.

#4 – Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP. He is also the cover athlete for Madden 21. He is mobile and can give his halfbacks a run for their money. The Ravens playbook is a solid rushing playbook that can confuse defenses and even open up passing opportunities. With a mobile quarterback and a worthwhile halfback, the rushing possibilities with the Ravens playbook are endless.

#3 – FLEXIBLE

The FLEXIBLE playbook in Madden 21 offers the most versatility among any community created playbook. While not strictly a run heavy playbook, the rushing plays found within are top tier. This top-rated community playbook employs a solid balance of all play styles. Those looking to utilize a rushing approach will have no problems.

#2 – Raiders

The Raiders playbook is an overall favorite in the competitive Madden 21 scene. It truly can fit any offensive style and may be the best playbook in general within the game. The sheer amount of formations can make this playbook quite overwhelming for opposing defenses. For those looking to stick to the run, this playbook makes it easy.

#1 - 49ers

The 49ers playbook is the top rushing playbook in Madden 21. It has multiple run heavy sets. There are plenty of zone blocking opportunities for the linemen, allowing the halfback to dig his way to a first down. The 49ers playbook is perfect for those who want to control the ball, drive down the field, and eat up the clock.