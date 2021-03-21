It is no secret that there are some pretty scary and creepy Pokemon in the franchise.

Creepy and scary are two different things, however. There are some terrifying Pokemon from each type. They all aren't necessarily Ghost-types either.

Pokemon can be scary for a variety of reasons. They can look scary and act scary. They can also be so secretively treacherous that trainers don't know the horror until it is too late.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 scariest Pokemon

#5 - Mimikyu

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Mimikyu's horror comes from its mystery. From the outside, it looks like nothing more than a child with a makeshift Pikachu costume. This Pokemon is anything but childlike. It has been said that people have literally died from seeing what is underneath its disguise. It's quite the enigma and extremely scary.

#4 - Carnivine

Image via The Pokemon Company

Carnivine is utterly terrifying. Just looking at it is enough to make players shudder. It resembles a Venus Flytrap, which is why it is categorized as a Bug Catcher Pokemon.

It opens its mouth and sends out a sweet scent with its saliva. It then waits for an unsuspecting Pokemon or human to come close before chomping it down. Then it feasts on it for a whole day. Carnivine is a freak of nature.

#3 - Cofagrigus

Image via The Pokemon Company

This is another Pokemon that eats living things. Cofagrigus is said to have once been a human but has forgotten its memories.

Advertisement

It has been known to swallow up humans that get too close, especially grave robbers. It then traps them and slowly mummifies them. That is absolutely horrific, especially in a world where there are so many unique creatures.

#2 - Gengar

Image via The Pokemon Company

Gengar has shown countless times how scary a Pokemon it can be. In the games and the anime, people are very fearful of Gengar. It is often shown pranking people lightheartedly, but that is usually just the beginning.

Gengar can shift its face to make some scary expressions and act like a ghost does in the real world. There aren't many Pokemon scarier than Gengar.

#1 - Giratina

Image via The Pokemon Company

Giratina is probably the scariest Pokemon. It is literally a Ghost/Dragon. This Legendary is massive, which only lends to its scary nature.

It is said to haunt ancient cemeteries and is very protective of its home. Giratina can also travel through and control dimensions. Imagine visiting a loved one's grave at an old cemetery before this creature appears out of nowhere.