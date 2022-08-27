Top 5 skills to unlock in Saints Row

Saints Row is a controversial return to Deep Silver and Volition's iconic street crime sandbox game that reclaims its predecessor's tone. Despite returning to the era of the second entry, the reboot does introduce new elements that change the flow of combat.

In a strange callback to the fourth game in the franchise, players can get superpowers in this reboot. Rather than being the default mode of gameplay, there is a selection of skills that players will gradually unlock. They'll have to pick their favorites and equip the strongest abilities to take on the game's challenges.

The best skills in Saints Row

Saints Row features no less than twenty unique skills that vary from simple buffs to fighting game-esque super moves. Players can use Flow, represented by gems above their health bars, to power a wide variety of unique gifts and win the day.

They can unlock new abilities by leveling up their character, ensuring a steady introduction of new Skills throughout the game.

Pineapple Express

Yes, this is the first Skill that players will unlock in the game. It's still excellent hours later when they are up against more powerful enemies.

Pineapple Express allows players to grapple with enemies, saddle them with a hand grenade, and send them flying. This allows players to stagger or weaken powerful enemies and turn weaker enemies into living explosives. It's tough to land thrown enemies close enough to their friends to deal damage, but it's a powerful technique.

Flaming Punch

Reminiscent of powerful attacks from Saints Row IV, players can use a veritable Falcon Punch after level 9. This is a devastating close-range attack that melts swarms of enemies instantaneously.

This is a low-cost ability that instantly dusts most enemies. Even more powerful armored enemies will be knocked to the ground and rendered weak. It's a simple and powerful attack that can make the player imperious in battle.

Transfusion

Healing is tough to come by in Santo Ileso, so anything to keep the gang alive is key. Players can use this skill after level 11 to steal health from the enemies they gun down.

Infusion might not be the most engaging Skill, but it's one of the most useful. If takedowns aren't possible or the player is being riddled with bullets, just switch on Infusion.

Intercession

Players who like the Saints Row premise of being part of a gang might love the ability to call in backup instantly. Intercession simply summons some unnamed Saints to help thin out the competition.

Helpful gang members won't instantly defeat enemies, but they put a thumb on the scale to help the player win. In a worst-case scenario, they can call in some friends and bail without being pursued.

D4th Blossom

At level 19, players gain the power to rip off Reaper from Overwatch. It's the same name and essentially the same move.

The player leaps into the air and fires their weapon wildly in all directions. This is effectively a Saints Row protagonist's ultimate move, so it's a must-have.

