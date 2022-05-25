Top 5 skins for the R-301 in Apex Legends

There are many different weapons that players can find while competing in Apex Legends. Each of the weapons falls into different types, such as pistols, shotguns, assault rifles, and sniper rifles.

The R-301 is an assault rifle that packs a powerful punch. Not the strongest of the assault rifles in terms of damage, the R-301 is still the most reliable of the bunch by a long shot. Dubbed 'Ol' Reliable,' the R-301 features a decent magazine size, good rate of fire, manageable recoil, iron sights, and damage. It is currently inside the replicator for Apex Legends Season 13. Due to this, many players can easily run with one in their loadout.

Different skins can make the R-301 stand out from the crowd, with the legendary skins making the most difference in looks.

Best R-301 skins players can use in Apex Legends

Skins in Apex Legends can be obtained in a few different ways. The first way is through Apex Packs. These can be earned through players leveling up and completing events. They can also be acquired through purchase with Apex Coins. Players can open the packs to get random skins and Crafting Metals. Some gun skins can also be crafted by using Crafting Metals in the Loadouts menu.

The last way players can obtain skins is by purchasing them outright. This can be done by using real money and then purchasing Apex Coins from the store. They can then be spent to unlock the current skins for sale in the shop immediately.

Here are the five best R-301 skins that players can use in Apex Legends.

5) Pieces of Eight

Make them walk the plank with this pirate-themed skin (Image via apexitemstore.com)

Players can unleash their inner pirate with the Pieces of Eight R-301 skin. Featuring gold, coins, and even some colorful parrot feathers, this skin really is over the top for the pirate theme.

The skin was available for players to purchase during the Raiders collection event in 2021 and has not been available since. It could be purchased for 1800 Apex Coins or 2400 Crafting Metals.

4) Amethyst Apathy

This purple skin can really pack a punch in Apex Legends (Image via apexitemstore.com)

For those that want a futuristic look for their R-301 but still want to maintain that signature military-style, the Amethyst Apathy skin is perfect. Featuring a beautiful purple color, this weapon skin is sure to stand out at any party.

Players could previously obtain this skin in the Evolution Collection Event in 2021 for 1800 coins or 2400 Crafting Metals. It also made a brief comeback in the store in May 2022.

3) Barnacle Buster

Make a splash in Apex Legends with the Barnacle Buster skin (Image via apexitemstore.com)

Introduced in the Dark Depths event, the Barnacle Buster was a matching piece to the Ash skin featured in the event. Sporting a very ocean-like theme, this R-301 skin features barnacles, seaweed, and an earthy tone that is sure to stand out from the crowd.

Players who wanted this skin had to shell out 1800 Apex Coins or 2400 crafting materials if they wanted to add it to their collection.

2) An Anger Righteous

Keep an eye out with An Anger Righteous skin (Image via apexitemstore.com)

While a little bit creepy with the tiny Revenant skin on the side, this was a pairing to the Legendary Revenant skin during the Season 8 Chaos Theory Collection Event. The event did happen in 2021, and the skin has not been featured in any store since then. However, players could previously obtain it for 1800 Apex Coins or craft it for 2400 Crafting Metals.

1) Trophy Collector

Collect some trophies with this skin in Apex Legends (Image via apexitemstore.com)

The Trophy Collector is an amazing-looking skin that features a natural theme using bones, feathers, and animal skins. With this fierce-looking R-301 skin, players will surely be able to collect trophies of their own when their aim is true.

Players could previously purchase this item for 1800 Apex Coins during the Anniversary Collection event back in 2021.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

